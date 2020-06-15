New pickleball courts open to the community

Pickleball is not new to the Twin Towns community, but having official outside courts is. The city of Breckenridge, Minnesota, recently funded four pickleball courts located at the old tennis courts on Beede Avenue.
“It’s something that’s good for people in this community to stay active,” former Breckenridge High School Athletic Director John Flenner said.
Previously, Twin Town community members have sought out the tennis courts at Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton or have made makeshift pickleball courts in basketball gymnasiums for a game of pickleball.
However, after a lot of community involvement and promotion from former athletic directors Flenner and Ben Fink, Breckenridge now has four official outdoor pickleball courts. Fink is the former athletic director for Wahpeton High School.
Now that the courts are open to the community, Breckenridge’s Summer Youth Program kicked off with pickleball classes at the courts on Monday, June 15 with Dee Nelson, Breckenridge Public School’s activity and community coordinator.
Flenner, who has played the game consistently for about three years now, estimates nearly 30 people in the community are avid pickleball players.
“It’s for all ages and you don’t have to be intimidated if you have never played before,” he said. “It’s also a social activity. It’s like golf, people get together and golf, why not get together and play pickleball? There is more interest in pickleball nowadays. It’s growing, it’s everywhere.”
This project began in the spring of 2018 after the city discussed what they would do with the old tennis courts. There was some discussion about transforming the court into an expanded parking lot for football games, although the city wanted to continue providing an activity for the community, Director of Public Services Neil Crocker said.
Funding through the city’s capital outlay fund paid for half of the tennis court to be flattened, surfaced, repaved, painted and fences put up for construction of the pickleball courts. Now, community members are able to be active and make use of the courts.
“The sport is pretty addicting once you start and now I am one of those,” Crocker said. “I am just thrilled with how it turned out and it looks really great. We are continuing to make improvements though.”
Flenner and the city are hoping to generate funding for the courts that would allow for fencing and windscreens to be added. The additional fencing would provide for each of the four courts to be individually fenced in, which would minimize the ball rolling into other courts. The estimated cost is approximately $8,000.
City Administrator Renae Smith recently applied for a grant to which the city was awarded $2,500 from the Richland-Wilkin Community Partnership that would support building a fence.
“Just to put lines on the court doesn’t get it done, then you are just chasing the ball around,” Flenner said. “The key is to get individual pickleball courts fenced in.”
Flenner and Crocker are hoping that community contributions will be made to support the Twin Towns Area’s new pickleball courts. They are also hoping to add a plaque at the courts which would list those who have contributed.
