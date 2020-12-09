New public, nonprofit dental center opens in Fergus Falls

Apple Tree Dental and the Minnesota Department of Human Services worked together to open the first public, nonprofit dental clinic in the state, located in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. A grand opening was held Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Dr. Michael J. Helgeson, CEO of Apple Tree Dental, said the center could not have become a reality without the DHS, the city’s tax exempt bonds and support from local private providers and businesses.
“This is a great story of an entire community coming together,” Helgeson said. “Everybody teamed up in different ways and eventually solved all the problems to make it happen.”
With combined efforts from the state, private and nonprofit sectors, the center will begin to address shortages in dental access for individuals on public insurance in rural west central Minnesota.
The gap in dental services
Apple Tree Dental was founded in 1985 and pioneered the way for bringing care to nursing homes and long-term care facilities in the Twin Cities. The nonprofit gradually expanded, opening clinics in areas with unmet dental needs, Helgeson said. Now, Apple Tree Dental has eight clinics across Minnesota and has expanded services to other states in the country.
Helgeson said he helped found Apple Tree partly because of his grandfather, Jay Jacobson, who practiced dentistry in rural Minnesota during the Great Depression era from 1922-1972.
“He practiced there for 50 years and never turned anybody away and hoped I would do the same,” Helgeson said.
Both the DHS and Apple Tree Dental had separate safety-net clinics in Fergus Falls. The DHS clinic specialized in dental services for people with special needs, while the Apple Tree Dental clinic provided affordable care to patients on public insurance.
However, the former Apple Tree Dental clinic in Fergus Falls has 1,200 families on its waiting list, Helgeson said. Over the next few years, he said they will be able to double care in the Fergus Falls area. The former Apple Tree Dental clinic conducted just over 9,000 dental visits in Fergus Falls in 2019, and Helgeson believes they can increase that number to 18,000 with the facility.
The new center will be the closest option for adults on Medicaid or MinnesotaCare in Wilkin County, Minnesota. There are no dental providers in Wilkin County that accept adult patients, after the one remaining private provider shut his doors during the COVID-19 pandemic, Daily News previously reported.
People on private insurance can access dental services across the river in Wahpeton, but Richland County has no active dental providers that accept Minnesota public insurance.
Children’s Dental Services, a pop-up clinic that sets up in the Wilkin County Courthouse in Breckenridge, Minnesota, once a month, services youths ages 21 and under or pregnant women ages 26 and younger, but no other adults.
The nonprofit, based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has satellite clinics across the state. Dental Hygienist Melissa Casper and her younger sister, Sarah Ledoux, both work for the Moorhead, Minnesota, satellite clinic. Casper said aside from a few assistants, she was the only hygienist working the area. When she became pregnant, she enlisted the help of Ledoux, who is studying social work at Minnesota State University Moorhead.
The people they see most are repeat patients, Casper said. The number of times they set up their clinic in a town is contingent upon how many people show interest in having an appointment. Sometimes, parents or the staff at schools ask if they can have an appointment, too.
Angela Balboa, 24, attends the Children’s Dental Services pop-up clinic in Breckenridge. She is a pregnant mother of two, soon to be three.
“There’s really not many dental places here,” Balboa said. “I know there are dentists, but you have to go like 45 minutes or an hour [total] to see a dentist.”
As a patient on Medicaid, Balboa said she has not considered where she will seek dental care once she has her baby and can no longer attend the pop-up clinic. When she was younger, Balboa would have her dental appointments at an Apple Tree mobile clinic in Ada, Minnesota.
Apple Tree Dental was operating a mobile clinic in Breckenridge that provided care to elderly nursing facility residents, disabled adults living in group homes and low-income children, but they temporarily suspended the service due to COVID-19.
Wilkin County adults on public insurance were left with limited options: travel to the former Fergus Falls Apple Tree Dental Clinic or further, or wait until their dental issues were critical enough to seek emergency care.
The price of need
In 2019, more than 6,800 patients on public insurance went to an emergency room for non-trauma related dental care in the state of Minnesota, DHS Commissioner Jodi Harpstead said.
Of those patients, more than 900 were children and more than 2,700 were people with a disability, she said.
“When you think about people with disabilities, who this new Fergus Falls clinic serves, when they don’t have these kinds of services, they end up in the emergency room,” Harpstead said.
For patients with disabilities, a trip to the emergency room for dental care can cost five to 10 times as much as the same procedure in a dental clinic like the new Fergus Falls Center, Helgeson said.
In Wilkin County, there were a total of 1,675 public insurance members in 2019. Of those members, only 536 had one or more dental visits in a year, according to data from the DHS.
“There is certainly a disparity between people that have private insurance, or Medicare, versus Medicaid,” Harpstead said. “It’s lots of years of not properly funding it.”
Dental spending from public insurance members in the county has been increasing in conjunction with the higher costs per dental visit, DHS data shows. In 2018, Wilkin County individuals on public insurance spent a total of $225,239 on dental visits. The average cost per visit was $132, according to the DHS.
Public insurance members tend to be disabled, low-income or elderly, three demographics the county has no shortage of. Low-income individuals make up 9.4 percent of the population of Wilkin County, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. People with disabilities under the age of 65 account for 10.9 percent of the county’s population, and people over the age of 65 make up 19.7 percent.
A reluctant workforce
The state of Minnesota struggles to attract dental providers to rural areas. A 2018 study by the Minnesota Department of Health found 78-80 percent of dentists, dental hygienists and dental assistants practice in metropolitan areas. The only exception to the rule are dental therapists, the majority of whom practice in rural areas, the study shows.
Private providers who do practice in rural areas are reluctant to take on public insurance patients. In an effort to incentivize clinics to take on public insurance patients, the DHS launched Critical Access Dental (CAD) providers. Clinics are considered CAD providers if at least 25 percent of their dental appointments are available to Medicaid patients. CAD providers make more money off each visit, but it does not compare to treating private insurance patients.
“There’s an incentive, but I’m not sure it’s enough to make up for private insurance rates. In fact, it’s just not,” Harpstead said. “It's something, but I think it takes people with a heart and a willingness to take a lower rate than private insurance.”
Before Casper worked full time with Children’s Dental Services, she worked in private clinics, she said. Dental offices are not adequately compensated by public insurance companies to justify taking on patients with public insurance, Casper said.
“That’s the major problem because we’d see patients with state insurance at the private office and we’d get nothing in return. The payout was not great,” Casper said. “I don’t know how you fix that.”
Addressing a crisis, one clinic at a time
“There’s no health without dental health, that’s for sure,” Harpstead said.
The new Fergus Falls Center for Dental Health is taking a step toward solving the dental crisis in greater Minnesota. The ideas behind the center are brilliant and innovative, Harpstead said.
Along with increasing the number of patients who can be seen, the center can also serve people with disabilities. The former DHS clinic in Fergus Falls served people with advanced disabilities, and their dental procedures often required different levels of anesthesia. The new center is the first Apple Tree clinic to be equipped with a sedation suite to accommodate such patients.
The clinic also has 12 operating rooms — compared to the previous six — a surgery center, recovery room, toothbrushing station and sterilization area. The facility also has special chairs to raise patients from their wheelchairs into an operating chair.
Since the clinic is slated to double the number of patients, they can treat people from their waiting list and welcome new patients from surrounding areas. The ability to care for people with disabilities will ideally cut down on the number of emergency room visits each year and cut down on the cost, Helgeson said.
Helgeson did not stop at building the massive new center, he also left room for a garage on the premises, which could become a new mobile dentistry hub. With more mobile clinics, Apple Tree Dental could chip away at transportation and time barriers by setting up in more nursing homes and schools.
To further address the transportation barrier for individuals who do not have a vehicle or are unable to drive, Helgeson said Apple Tree Dental has been working closely with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota to establish transportation options for patients, who could be dropped off at the clinic right on time for their appointment.
Helgeson said to attract employees, they designed the facility to be state of the art, and prime for training. He wants to start a rural residency program at the clinic, which would become the first in Minnesota. Helgeson said for medical doctors, studies have shown they are more likely to practice in a rural area if they completed their residency training in one. Helgeson applied the same logic to the dental center. If they could attract residents to train at the Fergus Falls location, they could ideally start a dentist pipeline into rural Minnesota, he said.
Apple Tree Dental pioneered the use of dental therapists in the state, midlevel providers who can do the basic primary care that a dentist does.
“They’re a terrific way to extend care — just like nurse practitioners — into communities at a lower cost,” Helgeson said.
Part of bridging the gap in the lack of rural providers is having a cost-effective team, Helgeson said. Other Apple Tree Dental locations in the state have already caught on and hired dental therapists, he said.
The unique facility will hopefully inspire more like it, Helgeson and Harpstead said. It would not have been possible without the collaboration of all the separate entities.
“Each sector on it’s own can’t really pull it off,” Helgeson said. “You have this necessary versus sufficient conditions — it’s a chemistry thing — it’s necessary to have input from all three sectors of society. There needs to be government involvement, there needs to be nonprofit involvement and there needs to be private involvement. When you have all three, that’s sufficient. And that’s what this new center proves. If they all come together, you can create this beautiful thing and attract and employ the workforce to meet this need and address this health inequity.”
Harpstead said the DHS would love to see more clinics like the Fergus Falls center open across the state, and they would like to continue partnering with Apple Tree Dental.
“It’d be great to look around and see where else we could do something like it,” Harpstead said.
