New record 1,200 Sock Tree items for 2020-2021

A new-record 1,200 pairs of women’s, children’s and men’s socks were donated Thursday, Jan. 7 to Three Rivers Crisis Center, Wahpeton.
The Leach Public Library, Wahpeton, collected the footwear as part of the fourth annual Sock Tree drive. A holiday tradition since 2017, the Sock Tree has become a recognizable cause for all seasons.
“I’m so thrilled the people continue to give,” Library Director Melissa Bakken said. “We had donations in July.”
Contributions for 2020-2021 included 582 pairs of children’s socks, 366 pairs of women’s socks and 252 pairs of men’s socks. There was also a surprise or two.
“We actually received a couple of Christmas stockings,” Bakken said.
Nearly 3,000 pairs of socks have been collected through the Sock Tree drive, with substantial increases each year. In 2017, the donations totaled 312 pairs. This was followed by 556 pairs in 2018, 887 pairs in 2019 and 1,200 pairs in 2020. The latest contribution filled 10 cardboard boxes.
“It just reminds me that we have such a supportive community,” said Susan Rittenour, Three Rivers’ director. “People acknowledge that the work we do is important. We appreciate it.”
People who have experienced domestic violence and are relocating often have to abandon their possessions, Daily News previously reported. Sock Tree items, as well as donations to Three Rivers Crisis Center and other crime victim services allow help for victims to start over in a safe place.
For more information about the crisis center and how you can help, call 701-642-2115.
“We offered our book drop up for donations,” Bakken said. “There were days when we emptied it and it was full of socks instead of books.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.