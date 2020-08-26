BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Aviation Association (NDAA) has partnered with the North Dakota Community Foundation (NDCF) to manage a new scholarship fund for students pursuing careers in aviation.
The scholarship program is part of a new effort by the NDAA to help grow the next generation of aviators in light of the current and projected workforce shortages over the next 20 years.
The NDAA is currently conducting a campaign giving donors the opportunity to give to the general scholarship fund or designate their contribution to support a student pursuing a specific career path including professional pilot, aviation maintenance, aviation engineering, unmanned aircraft systems, airport management and others.
There are both non-endowed and permanently endowed funds to provide assistance now and in the future. Donors giving $1,050 or more to a non-endowed scholarship have the opportunity to name a $1,000 scholarship. To bolster the first-year scholarships, the NDAA is providing a $250 match to the first 20 people who are willing to donate $800, to create a new $1,000 named scholarship.
The scholarship application period for 2020 will open Tuesday, Sept. 1 and close Wednesday, Sept. 30. Students can apply online at www.fly-nd.com/scholarship. Scholarships will be presented at the 1st Annual Fly-ND Career Expo hosted Friday, Oct. 30 at the Fargo Air Museum.
The Fly-ND Career Expo is a new event the NDAA created to introduce students to career opportunities throughout the aviation industry. The inaugural event will include inspirational messages from former Blue Angels Commander Gil Rud, and Delta Air Lines Captain Karen Ruth. In addition, there will be a static display of aircraft from all aspects of the industry and numerous companies exhibiting at the event to share what their role is in aviation.
The North Dakota Aviation Association was founded in 1983 by six aviation organizations interested in promoting aviation in the state and presenting their concerns before government and the general public.
The organization was founded with the notion that solutions to problems facing aviation can be best served by consolidating and working together rather than struggling as independent groups. The NDAA seeks to serve aviation professionals by providing a forum for the exchange of information, ideas, and experience among their peers-pilots, agricultural operators, airport managers, FBO’s, aviation mechanics, educators, and aviation museums.
