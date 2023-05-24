A New Town, North Dakota, man was sentenced Monday, May 22 to 18 months supervised probation for one charge of class B felony-level burglary in Wahpeton.
Carlos Paul Decoteau, 42, faced two charges for a Sept. 2, 2021 incident. In addition to burglary, there was a class B misdemeanor-level charge of domestic violence-bodily injury. The misdemeanor charge was dismissed Monday.
That same day, Decoteau entered an amended guilty plea for the burglary charge. As a result of this and the subsequent sentencing, a jury trial set to begin Tuesday, May 23 in Richland County District Court was cancelled.
Decoteau was represented by retained attorney Erica Chisholm. Richland County State’s Attorney Megan Kummer represented the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presided.
Cruff’s judgment states that Decoteau is to complete supervised probation from May 22, 2023-Oct. 22, 2024. Decoteau must also pay a total of $775 in fees. He was given credit for 14 days previously served in the Richland County Jail.
Based on a Wahpeton Police Department investigation, Decoteau allegedly willfully entered a Wahpeton apartment on or about Sept. 2, 2021. He allegedly was not permitted to enter or remain in the apartment and allegedly intended to commit domestic violence.
According to the complaint, at approximately 12:56 a.m. Sept. 2, 2021, a complainant reported a fight. The complainant said they witnessed the fight. It allegedly included the victim locking Decoteau out of the apartment, Decoteau yelling for the victim to exit the apartment, Decoteau kicking in the apartment door and forcefully removing the victim from the apartment and, according to the victim, the victim being struck on the back of the head, which caused them pain.
Decoteau is not confined in the Richland County Jail as of Wednesday, May 24. No booking photo was available as of Tuesday, May 23.