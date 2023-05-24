A New Town, North Dakota, man was sentenced Monday, May 22 to 18 months supervised probation for one charge of class B felony-level burglary in Wahpeton.

Carlos Paul Decoteau, 42, faced two charges for a Sept. 2, 2021 incident. In addition to burglary, there was a class B misdemeanor-level charge of domestic violence-bodily injury. The misdemeanor charge was dismissed Monday.



