New vehicle purchased for Breckenridge Police
Breckenridge City Councils met for their regular council meeting Monday, Jan. 23, where they discussed mostly financial decisions. This included the approval of funds to purchase a 2022 Ford Explorer for the police department and other departmental expenses, local raffle permits and an increase to city credit card spending limits.

Altogether, the city spent more than $50,000 to purchase the new vehicle, outfit it and upgrades for the department’s current 2015 Ford Explorer. These expenses include:



