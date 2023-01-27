New vehicle purchased for Breckenridge Police

Breckenridge City Councils met for their regular council meeting Monday, Jan. 23, where they discussed mostly financial decisions. This included the approval of funds to purchase a 2022 Ford Explorer for the police department and other departmental expenses, local raffle permits and an increase to city credit card spending limits.
Altogether, the city spent more than $50,000 to purchase the new vehicle, outfit it and upgrades for the department’s current 2015 Ford Explorer. These expenses include:
• $32,160 to purchase the 2022 Ford Explorer from Red River Rescue LLC;
• $4,473.67 to outfit the 2022 Ford Explorer from Code 4 Services;
• $4,599.34 to outfit the 2015 Ford Explorer from Code 4 Services;
• $7,453 approved for a squad car radio from Motorola Solutions;
• $3,121 for a DSR 2 Antenna Radar and cable kit from Stalker Radar;
• $300 to install graphics from Auto Creation and Signs.
City officials also unanimously approved the purchase of an $1,100 Spectrum Precision Laser Level for the Building and Codes Official.
Towards the end of the meeting, council members unanimously approved updates to the purchasing policy for the city. These minor changes shift the scale of purchases from “under $400” to “under $1,000” and from “$400.01 to $5,000” to “$1,000.01 to $5,000.”
The new purchasing order also specifies that some purchases do not need to gain pricing from two vendors, depending on the circumstance.
The next Breckenridge City Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6, in the Breckenridge City Hall.
