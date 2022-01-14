New Wahpeton superintendent may be named in late Feb.

Outgoing Wahpeton Superintendent Rick Jacobson expects a peaceful final semester with the four-building school district.
As Wahpeton Public Schools prepares to turn over the reins to a new leader, Jacobson gave a tentative timeline for what school families and the community can expect:
• Friday, Feb. 4 — deadline for superintendent candidates’ applications to the district’s search committee; the applications will not be seen in advance by Jacobson, he said
• Tuesday, Feb. 8 — the Wahpeton School Board and a representative of the search committee will screen applications
• Tuesday, Feb. 22 – Wednesday, Feb. 23 — interviews of superintendent candidates, with a makeup date of Thursday, Feb. 24 if needed
• Friday, Feb. 25 — the anticipated date to finalize a contract and announce the incoming superintendent
A special school board meeting will be held at 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17 at the district office, located in Wahpeton High School. The agenda includes identifying the section process for two faculty representatives (non-voting members), identifying a support staff member (non-voting), determining a community tour designee, going over what’s involved with the applicant screening and finalizing the interview dates and times.
Jacobson will remain with Wahpeton Public Schools through the 2021-2022 school year before passing on responsibilities to the new superintendent. In addition to the leadership change, district priorities include the ongoing renovation of Zimmerman Elementary.
At Zimmerman
“Sheet rockers are insulating walls and starting to put sheetrock up,” Jacobson said Thursday, Jan. 13. “We expect the roof replacement will start any time.”
Once again, dates may change, but the anticipated completion of the Zimmerman project is May 15. From there, school staff and faculty will be able to relocate from their interim operations at Wahpeton Elementary School.
“We want to have everything back in at Zimmerman before I’m done. It’s going to be a nice building for years to come,” Jacobson said.
Repairs to Wahpeton Elementary School’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) are also underway. Jacobson said the school has been working to stabilize its heating, but a final prognosis might not be immediate.
“It’s probably going to be a year before we truly know the impact of the repairs,” he said.
Wahpeton Public Schools’ 2022-2023 education year will include a Wednesday, Aug. 24 opening date, Christmas vacation from Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Jan. 2, a Wednesday, May 24 final day of classes and graduation Sunday, May 28.
On the agenda
On Monday, Jan. 10, the Breckenridge School Board, Breckenridge, Minnesota, held a special meeting where they unanimously adopted a policy that allows unvaccinated employees to remain unvaccinated. A condition of that policy was that the employees must wear face coverings and undergo weekly testing, Daily News reported.
Later that week, on Thursday, Jan. 13, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s emergency temporary standard (ETS), which applied to employers of 100 people or more. The standard required either a vaccine mandate or mandatory weekly testing and masking for unvaccinated individuals.
Wahpeton Public Schools did not have the ETS on its agenda when it met Wednesday, Jan. 12, Jacobson confirmed. The matter was also not discussed at the meeting, nor is expected to be immediately discussed in light of the Supreme Court ruling.
“We hadn’t taken any action on this,” Jacobson said Thursday.
Newcomers and exits
In other news, the Wahpeton School Board approved Keri Wiest as district business manager. Following this, Wiest was approved to sign warrants for the district’s accounts with Bank of the West, Wells Fargo and Bell Bank. Wiest was also approved to participate in the North Dakota School Business Manager Certification Program.
The school board meeting also included approving the hiring of Bernadette Neis as satellite cook and Carter Hoerer as seventh grade boys basketball coach. Resignations from Colette Leinen, Wahpeton Elementary School paraprofessional, and Ashley Auck, Wahpeton High School paraprofessional, were accepted.
In addition to their Monday, Jan. 17 meeting, the Wahpeton School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9 in the district office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.