New water plant is running at full-capacity

The new Breckenridge water plant facility is up and running smoothly, at full capacity.
“The plant itself in terms of functionality and running at full-rate, it’s been doing a great job,” Director of Public Services Neil Crocker said. “I couldn’t be more delighted to see how well that place is running. Very positive news regarding the plant’s performance.”
Crocker mentioned to the Public Utilities Commission at their Monday, May 4 meeting that there are a few tweaks such as a polymer pump replacement for mixing methods and a transformer replacement that need adjusting. Otherwise, the plant is running at a satisfactory level. Those tweaks are warranty items that will be taken care of quickly.
Dennis Larson, president of the board, questioned what the future held for the old water plant and called for a need to set in place a contingency plan.
“Once we shut it down for good, the first thing we will do is get as much water out of there as possible – pumps, pipes and drains so that it is basically winterized. I think we will need to keep some dehumidifiers over there running so that there is no mold or mildew development so we will put that together,” Crocker said.
The old plant is currently being ran at one day a week, just to run water through it so that the plant doesn’t go stagnant. Public services will continue doing this through the end of May, as long no issues with the new plant arise, then they will decommission the plant.
“I agree that to take if offline as soon as possible. There is no use in running two plants. But what is our long term plan? And how to finance the demolition of the plant if we have to,” Larson said. “It’s going to sit there and deteriorate so we are going to have to deal with in one way or another.
The old water plant initially was desired to be sold for a relatively low prices in the hopes it could be a location for a new Breckenridge business such as a brewery. However, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, that potential has all-together halted.
Another option is to have the plant demolished. Although the city would have to apply for grants in order to finance that demolition. Larson said that those grants are pretty much gone, considering the coronavirus pandemic.
Crocker and the commissioners will continue discussions regarding future plans of the old plant.
The next Public Utilities board meeting is scheduled to be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.