Will the U.S. Senate be led by the Republican Party, a caucus of the Democratic Party and independents or will there be a 50-50 split with the U.S. vice president serving as tie-breaker?
The Senate’s immediate fate is expected to be decided after two runoff elections scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 5 in Georgia. Election Day in Georgia will occur shortly after the 117th U.S. Congress commences on Sunday, Jan. 3.
Leading up to the new Congress, Daily News spoke to North Dakota’s two U.S. senators and one U.S. representative.
Sen. Kevin Cramer, Sen. John Hoeven and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, all R-N.D., shared their thoughts on new and continuing leadership, aid for Americans, priorities for North Dakota and the challenges of 2020.
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris both have previously served as U.S. senators, Cramer said. He compared and contrasted their experience with that of current President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. The vice president, for example, is a former Indiana governor and U.S. representative. Cramer also served as a representative before being elected senator.
“They all bring different gifts to the table. When you have two former senators, at the very least, there is a better understanding of how the Senate works,” Cramer said.
Prominent current senators include Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. Biden served many years along both men, Cramer said, establishing personal relationships.
“One thing is important: the relationships really do matter. Whether it’s policies, politics or the people you represent, to get things done, you have to have relationships,” Cramer said.
North Dakotans made it clear in last November’s general election, Hoeven said: They support the current agenda of lower taxes, regulatory relief and ensuring law and order.
“In the Senate, we will continue to fight for our state’s values and priorities, while also seeking consensus to get important work done on behalf of the American people,” he said.
A government shutdown was averted last week when President Trump signed a stimulus bill into law. Exactly how much individuals will receive in the latest direct relief payments, whether $600 or $2,000, is uncertain as of press time.
“Everybody’s kicked the tires on this deal,” Armstrong said. “The Problem Solvers Caucus put out their proposal, which was bicameral. To be honest, I appreciate everything everyone’s doing, but it’s not a new deal. It’s the same deal that should have been approved sooner.”
Hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic are not an abstract concept, Armstrong said. People are aware who’s hurting, whether in the big cities or the small towns.
Multiple targeted relief packages included several proposals Hoeven supported. All were blocked from consideration by Senate Democrats, he said.
“(There’s the) $20 billion in additional ag assistance that I worked to secure as chairman of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee, support for COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccines, assistance for schools to help provide a safe learning environment for teachers and students (and more),” Hoeven said.
Armstrong was re-elected last November to his second two-year term in the U.S. House. Should Hoeven run for a third six-year U.S. Senate term, he would be running alongside Armstrong in 2022. Cramer, meanwhile, would be up for a second Senate term in 2024.
The 117th U.S. Congress is expected to include 223 Democrats and 211 Republicans in the House of Representatives. Armstrong got to the point about priorities.
“Getting Republicans back into the majority,” he said.
Armstrong also hopes to keep the momentum from recent reforms of the post office and police departments. Getting farm bankruptcy reform passed was an accomplishment in 2020 and a necessity.
“In a really, really partisan town, you take the wins where you find them,” Armstrong said.
Hoeven said he will continue to advance tax and regulatory relief for small businesses, as well as ensure strong support for North Dakota’s agriculture producers.
“In addition to advancing further COVID-19 relief, we are pressing the administration to finalize the quality loss coverage we secured under the Wildlife and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus (WHIP+),” he said.
Congress is a place where things move really slowly until they move really fast, said Cramer, sharing sentiment from friend and former Speaker of the House John Boehner, R-Ohio.
“We have the Water Resources Development Act and a highway bill and I’m on the committee for both,” Cramer said. “The water bill will get done at the end of 2020 and the highway bill has a one-year extension ensuring funding through the next year. But what I want is to go back to the highway bill and ensure that we will have a really solid, five-year bipartisan highway authorization act.”
States and counties that are planning infrastructure projects including highway management deserve certain funding, Cramer said.
“Certainty of funding helps brings prices down and it also ensures certainty of work. All of that is better for the taxpayer. Not only that, but we need the infrastructure, whether its highways or with our waters,” Cramer said.
