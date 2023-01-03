‘New Year, New Hope” shared by family musician-singers

St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton, hosted “New Year, New Hope,” a family affair New Year’s Day concert given by four musician-singers.

Tammy and Edd Goerger were joined by their daughter, Marie Martinez-Goerger, and her husband, Gabriel Martinez. All were welcomed to the 3 p.m. event, which included special greetings from parish priest Father Dale Lagodinski.

Edd Goerger said that he and Tammy have been part of the music at St. John’s for approximately 25 years. Marie and Gabriel also provide music at their church in Austin, Texas. It did not take long for the family to decide to sing and play together.


