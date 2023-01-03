‘New Year, New Hope” shared by family musician-singers

Edd Goerger said that he and Tammy have been part of the music at St. John’s for approximately 25 years. Marie and Gabriel also provide music at their church in Austin, Texas. It did not take long for the family to decide to sing and play together.
St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton, hosted “New Year, New Hope,” a family affair New Year’s Day concert given by four musician-singers.
Tammy and Edd Goerger were joined by their daughter, Marie Martinez-Goerger, and her husband, Gabriel Martinez. All were welcomed to the 3 p.m. event, which included special greetings from parish priest Father Dale Lagodinski.
“We are grateful to welcome the Goerger family, who will add to the beauty of this day,” Lagodinski said.
Jan. 1 is recognized in many ways, concertgoers learned or were reminded. In addition to New Year’s Day, it is also known as the Feast of the Solemnity of Mary, the Feast of the Circumcision of Christ, the Feast of the Holy Name of Jesus and the World Day of Peace.
Edd Goerger said that he and Tammy have been part of the music at St. John’s for approximately 25 years. Marie and Gabriel also provide music at their church in Austin, Texas. It did not take long for the family to decide to sing and play together.
“New Year, New Hope” had an eclectic setlist, including hymns like “Joy to the World” and “Angels We Have Heard on High,” worship pop songs like “Jesus at the Center of It All” and instrumental pieces like “Meditation,” which Tammy Goerger played on the flute.
Gabriel Martinez and Marie Martinez-Goerger will celebrate their third wedding anniversary in April. Gabriel, originally from Puerto Rico, was recognized by his in laws for his dual degrees in music and electrical engineering and his talent.
“You may not notice this, but he hasn’t used any sheet music yet,” Edd Goerger said. “We’re very grateful to have him play with us.”
“New Year, New Hope” can be viewed on the Facebook page, “St. John’s Church — Wahpeton, ND.”