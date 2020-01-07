The Minnesota Department of Revenue has adjusted this year’s state income tax brackets to account for inflation.
The department announced the adjusted 2020 individual income tax brackets on Dec. 13, 2019. This year’s state individual tax brackets will change by 1.657 percent from 2019.
According to a release from the department, this annual adjustment will prevent taxpayers from paying taxes at a higher rate because of inflationary changes in their income. Since 1979, the state has been indexing for inflation of individual income tax brackets. This is required by law for the state to update.
Tax brackets are adjusted annually by an inflation factor based on the change in the U.S. Chained Consumer Price Index for all urban consumers.
The adjustment does not change the Minnesota tax rate that applies to each income bracket, according to the news release.
A full list regarding Minnesota income tax brackets with inflation-adjusted amounts can be found at https://www.revenue.state.mn.us/press-release/2019-12-13/minnesota-income-tax-brackets-standard-deduction-and-dependent-exemption/.
Another update from the department is for those taking a standard deduction or a dependent exemption at the state level. The 2020 calculated amounts are as follows:
• Married Filing Joint standard deduction, $24,800
• Married Filing Separate standard deduction, $12,400
• Single standard deduction, $12,400
• Head of Household standard deduction, $18,650
• Dependent exemption, $4,300
The department will begin accepting Minnesota income tax returns mid-January. State tax returns can be filed electronically or by mail. The due date for 2019 state income tax returns is April 15.
For further information regarding taxes, visit the department’s website, https://www.revenue.state.mn.us/minnesota-department-revenue.
