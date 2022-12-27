Year after year, we make resolutions to be better people or to do that one thing we’ve always wanted to try, but never did. While research on goal setting has pointed towards these resolutions being somewhat ineffective, the jury is technically still out.
According to research from Go Skills, the top 10 resolutions people make each year include lifestyle changes, health concerns and finances. The top two resolutions are almost directly tied together, being to exercise more and lose weight.
Unfortunately, those thoughts are as far as some will get. According to a Dec. 31, 2021 Forbes article, it would be more beneficial if everyone set New Year’s goals rather than resolutions.
A resolution is technically defined as a decision to do or not do something. This lacks the clarity and specificity that goals require.
For example, someone’s resolution this year could be to become financially stable. But, what does that look like? What actions need to be taken? How will success or failure be measured?
Making a goal instead, alleviates these concerns.
In 1981, George Doran, Arthur Miller and James Cunningham published an article about goal setting titled “There’s a S.M.A.R.T. way to write management goals and objectives.” This article set in motion a national consensus on methods for successfully meeting goals.
The acronym stands for specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and timely. Each of these segments details characteristics that are thought of as paramount to success.
Taking our example again; let’s turn the resolution into a goal.
Becoming financially stable is such a broad idea and means different things to everyone. To be specific, folks should consider what their definition of financial stability is and how that will look for them. Whether that means paying off credit cards and loans, building up a healthy savings account or just catching up on some bills, knowing exactly what you want is important.
Once you’ve identified a specific goal to achieve, some thought needs to go into how that will be measured. This could include a final amount you hope to save or what needs to be paid off and when. Essentially, if it’s March and you aren’t quite sure if you’ve been working towards that goal completely, it probably isn’t measurable.
Okay, you’ve set a specific goal and know how you’re going to measure it, you should also ensure the goal is attainable. If someone wanted to save $10,000 for the year, but they only make $9,000 in a year, it is nearly impossible for that goal to be completed.
A simple Google search for “How much should I have in my savings account,” provides hundreds of articles regarding the topic. They all have different answers and information, and still, goal setters may not find any information that is relevant to them.
While a financial publication may say it’s best to have a certain amount of money in the bank, folks living paycheck-to-paycheck often don’t have the luxury to have any money in the bank, let alone thousands for the chance of an emergency.
That’s not to say folks with lower incomes can’t save thousands of dollars, but it means that goals need to be realistic. Sure something might be technically achievable, but if it’s not realistic failure is almost imminent.
Even though this is just an example, if you’re considering a financially-based goal, it may be easier to speak to local financial consultants and planners. There are loads of options for Twin Towns Area citizens, and this will allow for a more tailored approach to this type of goal. Perhaps tie this into the final attribute of a S.M.A.R.T goal — timeliness.
Plan for when you want to check in about your progress. This could be a quarterly meeting with a financial consultant, or just a solid timeline for these goals.
If you were hoping to pay off a loan and some credit cards, plan out your payments and come up with a date of completion. Set smaller goals along the way to the core goal you hope to achieve.
Whatever it is that you hope to achieve in the coming year, make sure it’s a goal that fits you, not an overgeneralized, wishful-thinking resolution.
