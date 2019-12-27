This time of year, we are inundated with suggestions for changes we can make to greatly improve our lives in the new year.
New Year’s resolutions to improve our health and surroundings may be useful and even beneficial. However, if you are among those who have experienced the loss of a loved one during this past year, the typical sentiments may ring hollow for you as the calendar turns.
A set of resolutions might look like this:
• I resolve to not place time limits on my grief; it will take as long as it takes.
• I resolve to acknowledge my grief as my own — that it is as individual as I am — and will take shape in its own unique way.
• I resolve to be mindful of the need for flexibility when it comes to the expectations of others (and myself).
• I resolve to not be pressured by “shoulds.”
• I resolve to cut myself some slack when I am not as productive as I might like, behave in ways uncharacteristic of my usual self or simply “don’t care.”
• I resolve to accept that others may not understand my pain, and it is probably not realistic to expect that of them. (Until one has walked the path, how can one know the terrain?)
• I resolve to express my feelings without guilt, and not apologize for tears.
• I resolve to be grateful for concerned others who willingly just listen.
• I resolve to recognize that my acceptance of assistance and support of others allows them the blessing of giving.
• I resolve to find some little way each day to begin to reinvest in life, in an effort to move toward hope and a sense of purpose.
• I resolve to continue to speak my loved one’s name, tell our stories and embrace my memories.
Whether or not you are one to make resolutions, it is our hope that one or more of these thoughts will resonate with you. Turning the page to begin a new year, you can be resolute as you move forward in your season of grief.
