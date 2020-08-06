Breckenridge Port Authority has been working to extend New York Avenue with the intent of providing industrial expansion and economic development to the Minnesota city. However, the project is no longer able to continue in its current state.
“We had previously negotiated purchase agreements for the property that was included in this plan. However, we were ultimately unable to close the transaction on a section of property that was needed for the roadway. Thus, we are not able to proceed with the project as is,” City Administrator Renae Smith said.
At the city’s council meeting held Monday, Aug. 3, council members voted unanimously in favor of a resolution rejecting all of the bids for the project.
“The bids were for construction of a road and installation of water and sewer in a new development area,” Smith said.
The port authority intended to acquire properties to extend New York Avenue on the south side of Breckenridge and the KT Trail would be rebuilt to connect with the extended avenue. Along with the road improvement, the city would have also extended water, sewer and electric services to the properties connecting onto the road.
Another resolution that was passed by the Breckenridge City Council members was to transfer ownership of Stop ’n’ Go to the port authority committee. The city acquired the property last year after the owner had closed the business years ago.
“The city attorney is now recommending that they transfer the property to the port authority so that they can work through the process of moving the tanks and developing the property,” Smith said.
She added that there has been external interest in someone purchasing the store for a future business. However, she said the main goal at this time is to figure out how to remove the underground gasoline tanks and so the committee will be applying for grants to fund that.
In other news, Councilman Jason Butts made a public comment to encourage the community to comply with the statewide mandate to wear face coverings and masks when inside indoor public places. All council members, Smith and Mayor Russ Wilson were wearing face coverings.
“We got to be vigilant now. It doesn’t matter if we like this or don’t like this. It is the law and he (Gov. Tim Walz) laid down what it is going to take to open up our schools and we gotta follow it. Otherwise, we are going to be messing around with this disease longer than we should,” Butts said. “Yeah it’s not easy, but if we just do it, we can get through this and get back to the normal things we like doing.”
City Council is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug 17.
