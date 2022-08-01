Purchase Access

The New York Kammermusiker are once again coming in on the “Winds of Change.”

Celebrating the lives of Jeffrey Hale and Mark Seerup, fellow musicians lost to the COVID pandemic, the New York Kammermusiker (NYK) will give two performances only Sunday, Aug. 7 in Wahpeton.



