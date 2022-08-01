The New York Kammermusiker are once again coming in on the “Winds of Change.”
Celebrating the lives of Jeffrey Hale and Mark Seerup, fellow musicians lost to the COVID pandemic, the New York Kammermusiker (NYK) will give two performances only Sunday, Aug. 7 in Wahpeton.
A 2 p.m. outdoor concert at Chahinkapa Zoo, 1004 R.J. Hughes Dr., will include NYK’s fifth collaboration with Tal the orangutan. The zoo event will be followed by a 3:30 p.m. outdoor concert at Siena Court, Benedictine Living Community, 711 14th Ave. N. While the Chahinkapa Zoo concert is available to anyone who pays admission to the zoo itself, the Siena Court concert is a freewill offering event open to the public.
“I am so pleased that the NYK musicians are returning to Wahpeton,” Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said. “Not only have these fabulous musicians become our friends, they are part of our zoo family, helping to bring attention to rainforest dwellers and the plight of species in the wild.”
Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director Brad Edwardson said Chahinkapa Zoo’s staff does “such a great job with all of our zoo residents.”
“This is another fun event where Tal can show off one of his many skills,” Edwardson said. “The NYK is a world-renowned musical ensemble that makes their way to North Dakota every year, and one of their stops has to be at Chahinkapa Zoo to play with Tal. I think they have some fun with it as well.”
Prior to their Wahpeton performances, NYK will give a preview at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 at the Blu Bar, Radisson Blu, 201 Fifth St. N., Fargo, North Dakota. The event is free to the public, as is a 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 memorial concert for Hale and Seerup. The memorial will take place at First Presbyterian Church, 650 Second Ave. N., Fargo.
NYK’s upcoming visit to Wahpeton is part of a commemoration of 15 years of the Winds of Change concerts. Musicians taking part have been with the group since its earliest years. Including director Ilonna Pederson, North Dakota and New York, who founded NYK itself in 1969, the musicians are:
• Joelle Amar, Montreal, Canada
• Margaret Dudley, Frankfurt, Germany
• Dr. Richard Kravchek, Nevada
• Joseph Shalita, Mexico City, Mexico
• William Weilgus, Washington, D.C.
“The New York Kammermusiker is a unique chamber ensemble that travels the world presenting a wide range of double reed music, from the Renaissance era through contemporary periods,” NYK stated. “This group is known for their experimental and improvisatory performances — often performing music written for their own unique sound — and for the excellence of their performances, regardless of what particular music is on the program.”
A non-profit organization, NYK seeks to reintroduce the instruments and music of double reed bands to modern audiences.
“(We prepare) modern scores from long-neglected musical manuscripts that we discover during our travels in order to bring the music of the medieval shawm bands to modern listeners,” NYK stated.
The bond between Chahinkapa Zoo and the New York Kammermusiker began with a gift, Daily News previously reported.
“Learning of Tal’s fondness for classical music, the group sent its CDs,” Daily News reported in 2019. “It wasn’t long before the annual concerts began. Pieces played during this year’s event included ‘Send in the Clowns,’ Handel’s ‘Water Music,’ ‘There is a Tavern in the Town’ and a composition honoring Theodore Roosevelt.”
Summer hours for Chahinkapa Zoo are from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through Monday, Sept. 5. Fall hours, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, will last from Tuesday, Sept. 6-Friday, Sept. 30. For more information, call 701-642-8709.
“Tal is practicing daily and had a nice rehearsal in front of 60 people on Saturday,” Diekman said. “We are ready.”
