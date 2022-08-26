Newcomer tries for Breckenridge School Board

Lisa Overlee has wanted to run for the Breckenridge School Board for years, but with her children in school she didn’t think it was the best time. With her three children finally graduated from Breckenridge High School, she thought now was the perfect time to run for election.
“We had family meetings in the past and decided it would be best to wait until they graduated,” Overlee explained.
While the timing to run was right for Overlee, it’s not the only reason she had decided to run for election. Worried for our future as a nation, she’s running to do her part.
“I do not know what the future has in store for all of us, but I feel that my small town values and common sense can help to steer change in the direction,” she stated in an email.
She said she doesn’t take things at face value and does her due diligence to research the things she doesn’t know. She wants to find the answer and make sure that both sides are being looked at. These are the qualities Overlee feels would make her the best candidate for the position.
If elected, Overlee hopes to address staff and student retention through the district.
“We’re losing kids to homeschooling or other schools,” she said. “We need to do a better job in retaining teachers and students.”
Overlee will find her name on the Nov. 8 general election ballot with incumbents Justin Neppl, Clayton Ernst and Marc Hasbargen.
Daily News will continue to contact election candidates for contested races and publish them when they’re available.
