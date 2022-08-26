Newcomer tries for Breckenridge School Board
Lisa Overlee

 Submitted

Lisa Overlee has wanted to run for the Breckenridge School Board for years, but with her children in school she didn’t think it was the best time. With her three children finally graduated from Breckenridge High School, she thought now was the perfect time to run for election.

“We had family meetings in the past and decided it would be best to wait until they graduated,” Overlee explained.



