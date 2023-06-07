Newcomers elected to Wahpeton School Board

Polling records state that 304 ballots were cast between 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6 at the sole voting location, Wahpeton High School. As a result, Robb Dohman, Brooke Hills and Matthew Vetter have been elected to the Wahpeton School Board.

 Courtesy Wahpeton Public Schools District

Three newcomers have been elected to the nine-member board serving Wahpeton Public Schools District.

Polling records state that 304 ballots were cast between 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6 at the sole voting location, Wahpeton High School. WPSD Business Manager Keri Wiest provided information on three contests.

Newcomers elected to Wahpeton School Board

Robb Dohman
Newcomers elected to Wahpeton School Board

Brooke Hills, second from left, and family.
Newcomers elected to Wahpeton School Board

Matthew Vetter


Tags