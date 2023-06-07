Newcomers elected to Wahpeton School Board

Three newcomers have been elected to the nine-member board serving Wahpeton Public Schools District.
Polling records state that 304 ballots were cast between 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6 at the sole voting location, Wahpeton High School. WPSD Business Manager Keri Wiest provided information on three contests.
Robb Dohman and Brooke Hills received 181 and 180 votes, respectively, to represent the city of Wahpeton. Dohman and Hills were in a race which also included candidate Casey Formaneck and incumbent Scott Thiel. Formaneck received 151 votes, followed by Thiel with 73 votes.
“I would like to thank everyone who supported me,” Dohman said. “I’m excited to be elected to the Wahpeton Public Schools Board.”
Dohman said he looks forward to “working alongside the great staff and teachers we have in our school system.”
“I will do my best to represent the school and continue a legacy of great leadership and excellence,” Dohman said.
Hills was equally thankful for “all who encouraged me to run and had faith in me.”
“I am very excited for this opportunity to serve our kids and community,” she said. “What an exciting and rewarding job it is to ensure our kids’ futures and best interests are always put first.”
The next race involved two candidates seeking to represent the rural community south of North Dakota Highway 13. Matthew Vetter received 173 votes in a race which also included incumbent Art Nelson, who received 124 votes.
Vetter was unavailable for comment Wednesday, June 7. Prior to the election, he and his fellow candidates shared their platforms.
“I have worked in the skills and trades industry for many years, and I currently work in facilities management at NDSCS,” Vetter said previously. “I believe that I have a skill set regarding buildings, grounds and construction projects that could be valuable. Also, I will bring a new perspective to current issues that our district is facing.”
The final race concerned publishing board minutes in the legal section of a general circulation newspaper in the school district for the next two years. Daily News currently fulfills that responsibility. With 262 votes in favor compared to 22 votes in opposition, Daily News will continue to publish the Wahpeton School Board’s minutes.
Board directors will next meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 14 in the Wahpeton Public Schools District Office. Superintendent Michael Kaiser, who is completing his first year in that position, will preside. The office is located within Wahpeton High School, 1021 11th St. N. in Wahpeton.
Dohman, Hills and Vetter are joining a board which includes directors Kathy Dimmer, Matt Dockter, Lisa Graves, Mike Hauschild, Jake Kubela and Michelle Nelson. Current Board President Damon DeVillers was first elected as a board director in 2011. DeVillers opted not to run for reelection this year.
“As the outgoing president and member of the Wahpeton Public School Board, I would like to thank the citizens of Wahpeton for electing me to serve and represent them on the Wahpeton School Board for the last 12 years,” DeVillers said.
DeVillers said it was an honor and a pleasure to interact with “two great superintendents,” Rick Jacobson and Michael Kaiser. DeVillers was equally proud of interacting “several great principals” including those from the past and Wahpeton Public School District’s current four leaders. They include Rosemary Hardie, Zimmerman Elementary School, Jacob Dodge, Wahpeton Elementary School, Steve Hockert, Wahpeton Middle School, and Ned Clooten, Wahpeton High School.
“I have also had the pleasure to work with a great administrative staff, awesome teachers and support staff, cooks, custodians, bus drivers and maintenance staff,” DeVillers said. “One of my biggest highlights of being on the school board was to being able to hand out the diplomas to the graduates and see the smile on their faces!”
The last 12 years have brought some great times and some challenging times to the Wahpeton Public Schools District, DeVillers said. Milestones included the closure of the now-demolished Central Elementary, the opening of a complex including the new Wahpeton Elementary School and a renovated Wahpeton Middle School, renovations to Wahpeton High School and Zimmerman Elementary School, the COVID-19 pandemic and an overall decline in enrollment.
“I have learned a lot serving on the board and have gotten to serve with a great group of people on the board and hope that I have been able to leave the district in a better position than before I started. I would also like to especially thank my wife Sandy and daughters Megan, Jessica and Cassandra for their support and understanding while I served on the school board,” DeVillers said.
This year’s election results mean that Hauschild will now be the longest-serving current Wahpeton School Board director. Hauschild was first elected in 2012, followed by Kubela, elected by write-in votes in 2015.
Board meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month.