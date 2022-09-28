Newer Rothsay resident runs for city council
Heather Weber

West Central Initiative Development Assistant Heather Weber has decided to throw her name in for the two-year Rothsay City Council position after Wilkin County Sheriff Tony Harris vacated the seat. She moved to Rothsay, Minnesota, in 2017 and has hopes to make sure the council does the best work possible.

“I feel that the government works better with a wider array of voices,” Weber said. “A newer resident like myself can bring in that new resident perspective.”



