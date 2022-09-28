Newer Rothsay resident runs for city council

West Central Initiative Development Assistant Heather Weber has decided to throw her name in for the two-year Rothsay City Council position after Wilkin County Sheriff Tony Harris vacated the seat. She moved to Rothsay, Minnesota, in 2017 and has hopes to make sure the council does the best work possible.
“I feel that the government works better with a wider array of voices,” Weber said. “A newer resident like myself can bring in that new resident perspective.”
Noting the current council’s efforts, Weber thinks that adding that newer perspective has the best chance to make the city a better place.
Weber has experience in municipal government, serving on the park board in her previous city. She also feels that her experiences within governmental agencies have given her the best idea of what to expect for the position.
“I got a feeling for how this type of job works,” Weber explained.
If elected, Weber hopes to continue the positive work of her predecessors while working on aspects where she feels the city has fallen short, like governmental availability, accessibility and transparency. After she moved to Rothsay, Weber noticed a lack of transparency from her new city’s nearly-absent online presence.
She would also like to further residential and business developments in Rothsay, address infrastructure needs and ensure an excellent quality of life for residents.
Weber will find her name on the Nov. 8 general election ballot with Dana Holland Jr. for this two year city council position.
Daily News will continue to contact election candidates for contested races and publish them when they’re available.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.