Newest Breckenridge officer takes oath

Police Chief Kris Karlgaard and Mayor Russ Wilson, Breckenridge, Minnesota, swore in new police Officer Olivia Rude at the Breckenridge City Council meeting on Monday, Dec. 7.
Rude grew up in Stillwater, Minnesota, and attended Alexandria Technical and Community College, where she underwent training for the skills portion of the law enforcement academy. She previously worked in privately contracted security around Minneapolis, Minnesota, before coming to Breckenridge, Karlgaard said. Rude wants to work with students in the future, he said.
Rude’s mother, boyfriend and close family friends attended Monday's meeting, along with nearly the entire Breckenridge Police Department. Rude raised her right hand and repeated the oath from Wilson. Karlgaard pinned her badge on her.
“Welcome aboard, we’re proud to have you,” Karlgaard said.
Rude also brought her mother up to the front of the room, and presented her with a gift.
“I have a special something for my mother who has always supported me and my future,” Rude said. “You have always supported me in my dream of becoming a police officer, and for this, I have a necklace with my name, my badge number and a little note that says, ‘I love you, mom,’ on the back of it.”
Council later discussed an engineering contract with Ulteig Engineering for the Safe Routes to School Project. The project is still in the early stages, Director of Public Services Neil Crocker said.
The project requires engineering support to draw up the plans, Crocker said, and the plans cannot be solidified until then. The original plans took the Safe Routes to School along Beede Avenue in Breckenridge, but changes have been made since then, Crocker said.
Council member Rick Busko said several residents along Beede Avenue were upset by the original plans. Before anything is solidified, the council would hold a public input meeting to hear from concerned residents, City Administrator Renae Smith said.
The council unanimously approved the resolution to accept the engineering contract. Crocker and Environmental Lawyer Daniel Marx presented the council with the result of the long-contested case petition with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).
In 2012, the MPCA tried to include a stringent measure in the city’s wastewater permit regarding phosphorus levels, Marx said. The measure would be unattainable for the city, especially if it were to expand, so Breckenridge and other townships along the Red River filed a contested case petition.
Now, the MPCA has agreed to issue the new wastewater permit omitting the phosphorus limit if the city is willing to continue working with the MPCA and other entities to develop a phosphorus management plan for the Red River.
Before the permit can be issued, the city must withdraw the contested case petition. The council members voted to withdraw the petition at Monday’s meeting.
