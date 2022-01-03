News you can use: New Year reminders for the city of Breckenridge

As we embark on a new year and brace for the remainder of a long winter, here are a few reminders for Breckenridge, Minnesota, residents.
License your pets
Before taking Fido for a blustery walk this week, make sure he is licensed. The city of Breckenridge requires pet owners to license their dogs in order to live within the city limits. Licenses help locate the owner of a lost pet.
Licenses are good for one year, and may be purchased at Breckenridge City Hall for $10. Be prepared to present your name, phone number, address, name of your pet, sex of pet, colors and markings of pet, breed and rabies number.
‘Snow’ place like home
Remember to clear your meter readers. Blocked readers can lead to water and electric bill estimates or a call from the city of Breckenridge asking you to clear your meter reader. If you are digging through snow and there’s a fire hydrant nearby, give it a 3-foot clear perimeter.
No parking is allowed from the hours of 2-6 a.m. on any street or avenue in the city of Breckenridge from Nov. 1-April 1. A car left on the street can interfere with snow removal and street cleaning. Breckenridge Police Department will tow any vehicle that is in violation of the ordinance.
Mailboxes may be damaged during city snow removal. If your mailbox has been damaged due to direct contact with snow-removal equipment, notify Breckenridge Director of Public Works Neil Crocker at 218-643-4681. The mailbox will be temporarily repaired within 24 hours of notification, and if the mailbox cannot be temporarily repaired, a temporary portable mailbox will be set up.
“The City will replace the damaged mailbox structure the following spring with a standard No. 1 black mailbox mounted on a 4 by 4 inch treated wood post, or, if the property owner prefers to make his/her own repairs or replacement, will pay the owner the actual cost of materials based on paid invoices, not to exceed $75.00,” according to the city of Breckenridge Snow and Ice Removal Policy.
Carbon monoxide safety
Winter can prove a fatal time of year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labeled January the deadliest month for carbon monoxide poisoning. Carbon monoxide poisoning was the culprit behind a recent tragedy, in which a family of seven died in their Moorhead, Minnesota, home.
To reduce your risk of exposure, make sure to clean ice and snow off of your outdoor dryer and gas vents to prevent carbon monoxide buildup. Install battery-powered carbon monoxide detectors on every level of your home. Don’t burn anything in an unvented stove or fireplace. Don’t use a gasoline- or charcoal-burning device inside the home. Don’t let a vehicle idle inside your garage. Don’t attempt to heat a home with a gas oven.
“Have your heating system, water heater and any other gas, oil or coal-burning appliance inspected and serviced by a qualified technician every year,” according to Poison Control.
Fire prevention reminders
Heating is the second leading cause of home fires in the U.S. and the third leading cause of home fire deaths, according to the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA). The winter months, when most people are cranking up their home’s temperature, are the peak months for heating fires.
Two of every five heating fires are caused by space heaters, the NFPA stated. Ensure anything that can burn is at least 3 feet away from a portable heater, furnace or fireplace. Never use an oven to heat your home. Remember to turn portable heaters off when you leave a room or go to sleep. Make sure fireplaces have a sturdy screen to prevent wayward sparks and have them inspected and cleaned each year. A quarter of home heating fires were a result of failure to clean a heating system, namely chimneys.
Stay in the know
Follow the Wilkin County Emergency Management Facebook for weather updates and travel advisories. The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office also posts local travel conditions on their Facebook page. The city of Breckenridge utilizes CodeRED, an emergency notification system that alerts residents of weather events, lockdowns, downed power lines and other emergency situations. Sign up at https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/800B53D67F9F.
