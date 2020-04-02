Newspaper staff dresses in their favorite decades
Paige Rudick • Daily News

Daily News and News Monitor staff had a Throwback Thursday dress up day, as part of the company’s Spirit Week to stay ‘Wick Strong.’ The newspapers are owned by Wick Communications. Pictured from left, Tara Klostreich (1980s), Patty Fugleberg (2020s), Carrie McDermott (1990s), Turner Blaufuss (2010s), Savannah Paulson (2020s), Frank Stanko (2000s), Paige Rudick (1990s), Diana Hermes (1950s), and Arianna Appell (2000s). The employees remind the public to stay safe and practice social distancing.

