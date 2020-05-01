Newspaper staff has Ugly Sweater Day, donates to food pantry

Daily News and News Monitor employees were asked to donate to the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry this week, along with our themed dress-up days. A total of 46 pounds of food and $130 was donated by our staff of 10. The team participated in Ugly Sweater Day Thursday, most sporting wild Christmas-themed apparel. The week is part of our second #WickStrong Spirit Week. Pictured from left, Patty Fugleberg, Karen Speidel, Diana Hermes, Arianna Appell, Frank Stanko, Carrie McDermott and Tara Klostreich.
