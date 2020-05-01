Newspaper staff has Ugly Sweater Day, donates to food pantry
Paige Rudick • Daily News

Daily News and News Monitor employees were asked to donate to the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry this week, along with our themed dress-up days. A total of 46 pounds of food and $130 was donated by our staff of 10. The team participated in Ugly Sweater Day Thursday, most sporting wild Christmas-themed apparel. The week is part of our second #WickStrong Spirit Week. Pictured from left, Patty Fugleberg, Karen Speidel, Diana Hermes, Arianna Appell, Frank Stanko, Carrie McDermott and Tara Klostreich.

