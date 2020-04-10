Newspaper staff receives Shakes 4 Thanks

Daily News and News Monitor staff were nominated and received a Shakes 4 Thanks delivery for lunch Friday, April 10 from Hometown Nutrition, Breckenridge, Minnesota. Pictured at left front, Gage Miller and Neriah Weinkauf, who delivered the shakes and teas. Newspaper staff are, from left, Arianna Appel, Diana Hermes, Frank Stanko, Turner Blaufuss, Carrie McDermott, Savannah Paulson, Paige Rudick, Karen Speidel and Tara Klostreich. The staff reminds our readers to practice social distancing and follow CDC recommended guidelines, and continue to check in with loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic. We’re all in this together.
