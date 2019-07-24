Next step taken for Wahpeton’s 2020 budget

With an 8-0 vote, the Wahpeton City Council approved levying a tax of $1,761,408 upon all taxable property in the city for 2019.
The $1,761,408 figure was detailed during discussion of Wahpeton’s preliminary 2020 budget. The final budget is scheduled for final approval on Sept. 16, 2019.
“A budget strategy is a proactive plan to do something new, build on what you already do and react proactively to emerging possibilities,” Finance Director Darcie Huwe said.
For the sixth consecutive year, Wahpeton is projected to either decrease or hold level the amount of dollars it levies. Changes in allocations to city funds evened out to a consistent figure of $1,761,408.
Wahpeton is also projected to decrease its number of mills levied for the ninth consecutive year. A mill levy is a property tax based on a property’s assessed value. The tax’s rate is expressed in mills. One mill equals $1 per every $1,000 of assessed value.
“We want to allocate funds to the wastewater facility plan to improve environmental conditions,” Huwe said.
Wahpeton also plans to promote its community with marketing activities and civic engagement.
“The 2020 budget commits to funding ongoing obligations while making efforts to lessen dependency on property taxes,” Huwe said. “The expenses for 2020 decrease as the transition from a capital construction year into a project-planning year occurs.”
Several state and federal funding entities are incorporating U.S. Census counts in their allocation formulas. Because of this, Wahpeton and Richland County, North Dakota, are eager for full participation in the 2020 census.
“This area has a tradition of 75 percent participation. When it comes to funding, that’s not a good thing,” Huwe said.
Lack of participation, Huwe explained, translates to a $1,910 per resident per year loss. A census is taken every 10 years, meaning a potential loss of $19,100 per resident per decade. When it comes to Wahpeton’s full population, lack of census participation means several million dollars lost in funding.
The preliminary 2020 Wahpeton budget is available at www.wahpeton.com/citybudget. While the city council approved certification of the preliminary tax levy, the budget can still be modified between now and Sept. 16.
One key stipulation applies: the budget can be reduced or stay the same, but it cannot be increased.
Council meetings, traditionally held at 5 p.m. on the first and third Monday of the month, are broadcast live on local channel 12. They are rebroadcast at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. the next day.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N., Wahpeton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.