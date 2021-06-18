Next week’s Cherish the Child event offers remembrance, support

The 12th annual Cherish the Child … A Walk to Remember event will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24 at Tom Richels Park near Lake Breckenridge.
The event is open to the public and calls on community members to support those who have lost a child. The event will feature a guest speaker and musicians, who have often suffered the loss of a loved one themselves.
Participants can remember their loved ones by writing a short message, tying it to a balloon, and after a short walk to the bridge, releasing the balloons over the Otter Tail River. The spot is significant, said Colette Barton, grief care coordinator of Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge.
“The really cool thing about the bridge is on one side, there’s rapids and the water is kind of turbulent, and on the other side it’s completely calm. And that is very symbolic of how grief can feel,” Barton said. “Sometimes you can feel like, ‘OK, I’ve mastered this and I’m calm, my heart is calm.’ And in the next minute, your breath can be taken away and you can feel like the raging water.”
Cherish the Child was started as an opportunity for the community to support individuals who have lost a child, Barton said. The Wings Group, a support group for individuals who have experienced loss, began Cherish the Child.
“It’s an opportunity for those who have lost a child to pause and intentionally spend time remembering their child. But it’s also an opportunity for members of the community to offer support for someone who’s experienced a loss in that way. So the importance is kind of two-fold,” Barton said.
The event also allows families who may be detached from the original location where they lost their child to memorialize them in the Twin Towns Area. Bricks placed in a pathway and heart shape at Tom Richels Park are engraved with the names of loved ones lost.
Barton said individuals will approach her about purchasing a brick and ask if there is an age range.
“My response is everyone is a child to someone,” Barton said. “So, we have bricks that are out there that aren’t necessarily names of people that passed away when they were young.”
Barton’s role at the funeral home is to work with families after a funeral to help them readjust to daily life. Grief manifests in different ways depending on the person. There is no one recipe for helping someone overcome their grief, Barton said. In the loss of a child, grief runs deep no matter how long a family has spent with their child.
“The family’s life will forever be changed because of the loss of someone they love,” Barton said.
The Cherish the Child walk is one of several events and resources to support families who have lost a loved one. The funeral home is hosting a picnic on July 22 for every family Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home has served over the last two years. There are also support groups available for grieving families, and local resources like Addie’s Angels focus specifically on perinatal disorders, infant and child loss.
The beauty of the Cherish the Child event is that people can look forward to a specific moment each year to remember their loved one as the significant person they were, Barton said.
“It’s an opportunity to intentionally pause and gather together with community because that’s the other thing with loss: You don’t want people to forget that that was a person, and an important person. Speaking their name and being able to share their story and talk about them is the legacy for families and parents,” Barton said.
