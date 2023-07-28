With extreme temperatures breaking records around the world, scientists predict that 2023 could be the hottest year on record. As a series of heat waves continue to blanket large portions of the U.S., residents are actively looking for more information on what they can do to beat the heat safely.

In response, the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) is distributing resources to support the media’s coverage of extreme weather, including action steps and tip sheets that can help residents stay fire-safe when using portable air conditioners, fans, and other cooling devices in warmer weather.



