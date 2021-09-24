Four days and 270,419 steps from where they began, a group of women and men scrambled over rocks and mud to reach the confluence of the Otter Tail River and the Red River of the North in Breckenridge, Minnesota. The women, many of whom were Indigenous, wore ornate skirts to show respect for the grass, Mother Earth and themselves. The beauty of the garment was juxtaposed with their worn hiking boots and sneakers.
The walkers gathered in a circle along the banks of the river to perform a closing ceremony and reflect on their journey.
“Ngah izitchigay nibi ohnjay — I will do it for the water.”
They had completed a Nibi Walk, an Indigenous-led trek based in Ojibwe ceremonial water teachings. During a walk, the Nibi — Ojibwe word for water — never stops moving, said Sharon Day, leader of the Otter Tail River ceremony and a member of the Ojibwe people.
“We try to speak to the spirit of the water,” Day said.
A copper bucket is filled at the headwaters of a river, and women take turns carrying it for around a mile. The water continues to move, even as the women pass it between themselves. An offering of asemaa (tobacco) is given to any flowing water they cross during their trek. At night, the water rests with the walkers.
Men are tasked with carrying an eagle head staff, which is there for protection. The ceremony is a relay, but participants can walk as little or as much as they would like. A car follows the walkers along their trek. While it is Indigenous led, a Nibi Walk does not exclude anyone that wants to partake. As many steps as there are in a walk, there are an equal number of prayers for the water.
The Otter Tail River Nibi Walk was the first Katy Olson of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, had taken part in, but it won’t be the last, she said. Olson walked three out of four of the days.
“I’ve always felt a spiritual connection to water, but this really showed me how to honor the water and how to hold the water in a different way,” Olson said. “I think it went from respect to reverence for me. It really did feel like a prayer the whole way.”
Olson said the dominant culture in the U.S. does not value water. Whether they are using it or playing in it, water is treated like a product to consume. That mindset must change because water is the most precious resource on Earth, she said.
Bonnie Bell Albers, a member of the Unitarian Church of Underwood, said her church funded the grant that sponsored the Otter Tail River Nibi Walk. Albers said people don’t realize what can happen to a body of water if it becomes too polluted.
The Otter Tail River is considered a generally healthy river, compared to its neighbor the Red River of the North. Over 60 percent of assessed streams of the Otter Tail River support fish and aquatic insect communities and recreation, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Its higher water quality can partially be attributed to its geography; no major industry lines the Otter Tail River, but growth and development along the river is expected to continue, the MPCA stated. For the water walkers, protecting the health of the river is paramount.
“We are water,” Olson said.
“Mostly made out of water,” chimed in Pearl Byrd, the youngest participant of the group and a member of the Ojibwe people.
“Mostly made out of water, that’s right. Each walk elevates that sacredness of water a little more and hopefully brings that mindset and awareness to people a little more,” Olson said.
The Otter Tail River Nibi Walk is the first ceremony to end in Breckenridge, but not the first to begin. In 2019, a Nibi Walk along the Red River of the North started in town, ending at Lake Winnipeg, Canada.
The walkers do not take the most direct route, they follow the curvature of the river as closely as possible. Often, it means walking along county roads. For walkers Deb Wallwork and John Heine, the journey along rural Wilkin County roads was marked by “beet trucks and beagle dogs.”
Wallwork said she is not Indigenous but she has a deep connection to the Native American culture due to her long time friendship with the late Esther Horne, great-great-granddaughter of Sacajawea. Horne was a highly respected tribal elder and retired teacher at Circle of Nations in Wahpeton. Wallwork wore Horne’s turquoise necklace all four days of the walk.
“It’s all about gratitude, thanking the water for all the things that give us life and allow us to move forward generation after generation,” Wallwork said.
