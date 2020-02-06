Nice on the ice

Young anglers and their families are invited out to Heitkamp Pond, Wahpeton, on Saturday, Feb. 15.
The 2020 Neil Heitkamp Youth Ice Fishing Derby, a free, public event, will be held from 1-3 p.m. at the pond. More than 200 youth participated in the 2019 derby and organizers are prepared for a record-breaking year.
“There’s a lot of outdoor recreation activities that can be done here year round,” said Wayne Beyer, director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation. “Teaching the fun sport of ice fishing over the winter months is a good idea. Youth are able to learn a lifelong activity.”
The Heitkamp derby continues its mission of being “all about the kids.” Youth up to age 18 are encouraged to participate. Adults are asked to accompany young children to the event.
“There will be door prizes for all participants,” an event flyer states.
Cindie Van Tassel is one of the many Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club members who will volunteer at the derby. She’s hoping for nice weather and high attendance.
“The kids get so excited,” Van Tassel said. “Our giveaway last year was for chairs. It was really fun to see the winners take their chairs, find a hole and get set up to go fishing. You can’t beat the excitement of when they catch a fish.”
Each year, holes are pre-drilled and bait is furnished. Anglers are asked to bring their own gear if possible, although there will be equipment available for anyone in need. Restrooms and warming houses will be provided.
“We’re doing what we can to help you have a fun afternoon,” Van Tassel said.
Trophies will be given out for the best perch, sunfish, crappie and walleye catches. A lunch of hot dogs and hot chocolate will be served.
“Every kid is very proud when their name gets called out and they’ve gotten a trophy,” Van Tassel said. “It’s nice to see a family-friendly, fun and educational time for the kids.”
Vern Shasky, another longtime volunteer, can easily explain why he keeps helping out.
“I knew Neil. I worked for him. He was a great guy. Those faces on the kids, with their great big smiles — it’s all pretty good,” Shasky said.
Continuing to hold the derby at Heitkamp Pond is special for organizers.
“Neil started the derby. He lived to get kids outdoors. We have Heitkamp Construction and the dedicated members of the Sportsmen’s Club to thank. We solicit a lot of help for this,” Beyer said.
Guests of all ages are asked to dress warmly. Small children should have extra clothes in case they get wet. In case of inclement weather, the derby will be held Saturday, Feb. 22. Event sponsors are not responsible for accidents.
Heitkamp Pond is located at 18205 75th St. SE, Wahpeton, just northeast of Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative. Derby registration begins at 12 p.m. at the pond. Parking is restricted to certain areas and participants are asked to bring sleds for transporting gear.
Look to Daily News for coverage of the 2020 Neil Heitkamp Youth Ice Fishing Derby.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.