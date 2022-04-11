Now there are four. Wahpeton lawyer Nicholas Nelson has entered the city’s mayoral race.
Nelson, who filed as a candidate Friday, April 8, faces incumbent Mayor Steve Dale, 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz and Councilman at large Brett Lambrecht. The winning candidate will be elected to a four-year term in office.
“The city’s handling of the pandemic made me seriously consider becoming involved in city politics,” Nelson said. “The city’s overuse of special assessments to pay for public roads inspired
me to run for mayor. As mayor, I would veto such special assessments.”
Nelson also cited the results of last fall’s special election when saying the Wahpeton City Council needs to respect the will of Wahpeton residents.
“Despite the residents voting no on the sales tax increase to fund a recreational center, the current mayor and majority of the council continue to push for the completion of the center. Despite my personal views on the recreational center, it is a moot point because the residents voted no,” Nelson said.
Nelson said his goals if elected include ending special assessments for public roads and utilities and making Wahpeton “the most free city in North Dakota by utilizing our home rule charter.”
In addition to the four mayoral candidates and as of 2 p.m. Monday, April 11, Wahpeton has:
• resident Chad Perdue running uncontested to represent the 1st Ward on the city council; incumbent Councilwoman Abby Carlson is not running for re-election
• incumbent 3rd Ward Councilwoman Tiana Bohn running uncontested for re-election
• resident Nicole Colón, incumbent Kelly McNary, resident Cory Unruh and incumbent Lane Wateland running for two at-large council member positions; Tuesday’s edition includes comments from Unruh about his run and comments from Colón are forthcoming
• resident Zach Hatting, resident Cortney Mann, incumbent Deb Tobias and incumbent Brian Watson running for three at-large Wahpeton Park Board commissioner positions; Thursday’s edition will include comments from Hatting about his run; Daily News has also reached out to Mann and Tobias
All winning candidates will be elected for four-year terms in office. Wahpeton’s elections are scheduled for June 14, 2022, the day of the North Dakota primary.
Born and raised in Wahpeton, Nelson describes himself as a proud Huskie and former BW Blades member. He attended Bemidji State University for undergraduate studies, followed by the University of North Dakota for law school. After that, he returned to Wahpeton to open his law practice.
“I’m married to a beautiful angel from Forman who is a nurse in the community,” Nelson said. “We live on the south side with our dog and two cats.”
Nelson said he will stand out in this year’s mayoral race.
“For the most part, the other three candidates are more of the same. Most votes at city council are unanimous. I will be the stand out candidate for those that oppose the overuse of special assessments, lockdowns and mandates,” he said.
Asked about his vision of Wahpeton, Nelson said it would be an “attractive and safe investment for individuals and businesses.”
“(We can do that) by ending special assessments and by making Wahpeton the most free city in North Dakota by utilizing our home rule charter,” he said.
Residents are reminded that the Wahpeton School Board’s next election will be held one week before the city election, on June 7, 2022.
Look to Daily News for new local, state and national election news.
