Nicole Colón running for Wahpeton City Council

Nicole Colón, a Puerto Rican mother of four pursuing first her bachelor’s degree and then master’s degree in social work, is the fourth and final of Wahpeton’s candidates for two at-large city council positions. Each has a four-year term in office and will be determined with the June 14, 2022 city elections.
Following the 4 p.m. Monday, April 11 deadline for local candidate filings, Colón spoke with Daily News about her life, why she came back to her childhood home of Wahpeton after a six-year absence and how she continues to grow in the city.
“As a child, I experienced poverty while being raised in a single-parent household,” Colón said. “My father was absent and suffered from chemical addiction. I was a young mother working as a CNA (certified nursing assistant) with a schedule that was not conductive to my own single motherhood.”
Colón went on to cosmetology school, moving back to Wahpeton as a self-employed stylist. On the job, she said, she met many community members and saw all of Wahpeton’s needs. This inspired her to enroll at North Dakota State College of Science and “start my new journey.”
“My focuses are community engagement, sustainability and sources of activities for low-income children. Evidence shows that in the after school hours, youth have more trouble and I think we can prevent that. I also want to create partnerships between the public and the private sector,” Colón said.
Colón is also advocating for diversity and equity inclusion, she said. She wants to help educate about similarities rather than difference in order to “help with some biases.”
“I believe in following evidence-based needs to create accurate strategic plans for funding that best serve all members of our community,” Colón said. “I believe in fair housing, healthy meals, college students becoming active in the community and informing under-represented folks about services they may not know about.”
Colón’s fellow at-large candidates are incumbents Kelly McNary and Lane Wateland and resident Cory Unruh. Wahpeton’s city elections will be held June 14, 2022, the same day as the North Dakota primary.
In addition to the four at-large city council candidates, Wahpeton has:
• incumbent Mayor Steve Dale, 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz, Councilman at large Brett Lambrecht and lawyer Nicholas Nelson running for mayor
• resident Chad Perdue running uncontested to represent the 1st Ward on the city council; incumbent Councilwoman Abby Carlson is not running for re-election
• incumbent 3rd Ward Councilwoman Tiana Bohn running uncontested for re-election
• resident Zach Hatting, resident Cortney Mann, incumbent Deb Tobias and incumbent Brian Watson running for three at-large Wahpeton Park Board commissioner positions; Thursday’s edition includes comments from Hatting, Mann and Tobias about their running for office; incumbent Commissioner Joe Schreiner is not running for re-election
All winning candidates will be elected for four-year terms in office.
“Kelly McNary was actually my teacher when I was in sixth grade,” Colón said. “He’s very active with people, like me.”
Colón currently serves Wahpeton as a member of its events committee, she said. She is in the process of joining the North Dakota State University Extension advisory council overseeing its office in Richland County, North Dakota.
“I got involved on the NDSCS campus and became student senate president,” Colón said. “I worked there with many industry members in town through different communities. At Minnesota State University Moorhead, I have been the student senate’s diversity chair and vice president of the Dragon Society of Social Work. I was also one of 15 students chosen to be in the child welfare scholars program.”
Saying she is committed to service, with a passion for helping individuals, hearing concerns and advocating for needs, Colón recalled her favorite community engagement project. The Red Ribbon Skirt sewing event raised awareness to “the current silent epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW).”
“Through these events, I realized my passions could be translated into helping the community. I have attained many leadership skills and have learned firsthand how all my involvement, studies and past, all these little pieces, come together to help form the best version of myself, the good and the bad,” Colón said.
Colón is proud of her family’s involvement in the local outdoors, including donating a basket at Wahpeton’s disc golf course and helping to establish the disc golf course in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
If elected, Colón said, she would be a safe, unbiased resource for people to reach out to. She dreams of creating a more active and flourishing community.
“I want to help ensure future generations get opportunities in a healthy and thriving world,” Colón said. “It’s living for a cause, not applause.”
Residents are reminded that the Wahpeton School Board’s next election will be held one week before the city election, on June 7, 2022.
Look to Daily News for new local, state and national election news.
