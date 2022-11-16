Night of Indulgence celebrated in Wahpeton

Dawn Long, Bold Print in Wahpeton, chats with Corrie Myhre, Richland County Historical Museum. Night of Indulgence guests could sample, buy or learn more about products and services ranging from chiropractic to catering, insurance to banking, artwork to nutrition products and a whole lot more. ‘It’s a very good crowd, with lots of ladies having fun and looking at the booths,’ Dr. Andrea Hornstein said. ‘It’s a good environment to talk, chat, see lots of women and have a good time.’
Josiah Burkman and Jan Halvorson, a Richland Wilkin Food Pantry volunteer and board member, discuss how the pantry will benefit from expansion made possible through community support. The Business Connection loves hosting the Night of Indulgence, Sheri Friederichs said. ‘Every year, we pick a different group to donate to,’ she said. ‘It’s a fun way for people to shop local and see all these local businesses. The Business Connection is a fun group. And who doesn’t like prizes?’
Jean Sittarich enjoyed getting to talk with curious guests. She’s been selling and promoting Creative Memories products for 31 years. ‘It’s all about knowledge, educating people,’ said Rhonda Thiel, Q Sciences, whose table was next to Sittarich’s. Be sure to check out Daily News and News Monitor’s newsletter for more fun from Night of Indulgence.
Women from throughout the Twin Towns Area came out for the 15th annual Night of Indulgence. Held from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Night of Indulgence continued The Business Connection’s tradition of presenting local female-owned and staffed businesses in an evening of community and charity.