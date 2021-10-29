Night of Indulgence returning to Wahpeton

For years, The Business Connection has loved to give back to the Wahpeton-Breckenridge community, as individuals and also as a group of women who are successful in business.
“A Patriotic Christmas,” the 2021 edition of the annual Night of Indulgence, will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 at the Wahpeton Event Center. The $10 admission provides many benefits.
“Along with your admission, you get an entry in the raffle,” Dr. Andrea Hornstein said. “You’ll receive your ticket for the food and a gift from a vendor participating in our gift tree.”
Guests have a chance at winning $400 in grand prizes, plus many other prizes. Vendors are all members of the Business Connection.
“We all work together toward helping each others’ businesses grow and we’re doing this as an event that gives back to the community,” Hornstein said.
Each year, Night of Indulgence proceeds are donated to a local organization. This year’s beneficiary is Make-A-Wish of North Dakota and Minnesota.
“In the past, we’ve been able to annually donate $1,000 to our groups,” Hornstein said. “Make-A-Wish is an awesome group and we’re glad to do this.”
While the Night of Indulgence is not exclusively for women, organizers admit that women will likely be the ones most enjoying the event.
“Along with our vendors, we’ll have different indulgences. Come indulge with your friends, your community and some great women. We’ll have some fun and some shopping,” Hornstein said.
The Business Connection is composed of companies and local representatives of Basketcase Quilting, Bell Bank, Black Oxygen, Bold Print, Cabi, Creative Memories, Edward Jones, Hammer Realty, Hornstein Family Chiropractic, Linda’s Catering, Mary Kay, Prairie Electrolysis, QScience, Rollga, Scentsy, State Farm, Styles by Molly, Tastefully Simple, Thirty-One and Touchstone Crystal.
The Wahpeton Event Center is located at 995 21st Ave. N.
“You can come shop for now and for Christmas while learning about some successful women and businesses, plus how you can help your own family,” Hornstein said. “It lets you learn about the businesses who do good things while you’re also treating yourself to a girls night.”
Night of Indulgence will be held two days before Veterans Day is observed. This inspired the “Patriotic Christmas” theme. Organizers are also taking inspiration from one of their own.
“We’ll be honoring Hammer Realty this year, in particular our dear friend, the late Kathy Hammer. She was a firm supporter of The Business Connection and what it means for women. She’s very much in our hearts,” Hornstein said.
