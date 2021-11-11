Nine military awards given Wednesday to Wahpeton’s Collins

Family, friends and admirers of Al Collins, Wahpeton, came out Wednesday, Nov. 10 to see him receive long-overdue recognition.
Collins, 73, served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1971 and now, in 2021, is the recipient of nine military awards. The honors were given by U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., during a ceremony at the Richland County Courthouse in Wahpeton.
“I was surprised to hear that I would receive these awards. It feels really good, and I am honored to receive this recognition. I appreciate Congressman Armstrong and North Dakota Veterans Affairs helping me finally receive them,” Collins said.
The nine honors included the Purple Heart; Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal — Combat V; Navy Unity Commendation; Meritorious Unit Commendation; National Defense Service Medal; Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal — KOREA; Vietnam Service Medal — 1 Silver Star; Honorary Reserve Discharge Button; and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with 1960 device.
“As a nation, we owe an immense amount of gratitude to the men and women who have served in our armed forces,” Armstrong said. “Al Collins is an American hero who enlisted in the U.S. Navy at 19 and was deployed to fight in the Vietnam War. I am honored to finally present these awards to him that he earned more than 50 years ago while defending the freedoms and liberties we enjoy in the United States.”
Upon receiving his awards, Collins showed them to guests including Richland County Veterans Service Officer Mary Vetter. All present were grateful for Collins’ service to his country and Vetter’s continued advocacy for her community’s veterans.
More coverage of Collins’ honors, as well as Armstrong’s surprise for a Wahpeton teenager, will be included in this weekend’s Goodlife section and the next issue of the News Monitor.
