Nine ND LGBTQ+ bills to be heard Mon-Weds in Bismarck

The relationship between parents and youth is among the topics under consideration in multiple LGBTQ+ bills that will be heard by the North Dakota Legislature. Nine of those bills are scheduled to receive committee hearings between Monday-Wednesday.
More than 20 bills affecting or related in some way to North Dakota’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or other residents were on the state legislature’s docket, it was claimed during last month’s “Coffee with Legislators” in Wahpeton.
The 68th North Dakota Legislative Assembly has until Thursday, May 4 to complete its work. Bills and resolutions that were not defeated prior to Crossover at the end of February must be reported out of state Senate and House committees by Tuesday, April 11.
We’re looking at nine bills and where they stand as of Friday, March 10. Information comes from ndlegis.gov, offering live streams of legislative committees and chambers, and Faye Seidler Consulting.
Committee hearings scheduled for Monday, March 13:
House Bill 1111, 10 a.m. before Senate Human Services — Health-related regulation of an international health organization, either directly through the organization or indirectly through law or regulation, would not be enforceable. Introduced by Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-District 3, and Sen. Jeffrey J. Magrum, R-District 8. The bill passed 78-12 in the House, with Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, among the nays.
House Bill 1205, 10 a.m. before Senate Judiciary — Pictorial, 3D or visual depiction of explicit sexual material, defined as work without serious artistic, anthropological or scientific significance, would be prohibited from libraries. Introduced by Reps. House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, and Vicky Steiner, both R-District 37. The bill passed 65-28, with Mitskog and Rep. Cindy Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, among the nays. Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, is on the judiciary committee.
House Bill 1256, 10:15 a.m. before Senate Human Services — Individuals ages 18 and older would be guilty of a class A misdemeanor if they make false allegations of sexual harassment or discrimination. Schreiber-Beck is among the nine legislators who introduced the bill. It passed 53-41 in the House, with Mitskog among the nays.
House Bill 1362, 11 a.m. before Senate Human Services — A parent possesses a fundamental liberty interest to raise the parent’s child without undue government interference in the care, custody and management of the parent’s child. Introduced by 12 legislators. Passed 50-42 in the House, with Mitskog and Schreiber-Beck among the nays.
Hearings scheduled for Tuesday, March 14
House Bill 1488, 11 a.m. before Senate Education — Parent or guardian permission is required for students to participate in extracurricular activities, co-curricular activities, and clubs. Nine sponsors. It passed 53-38 in the House, with Mitskog and Schreiber-Beck among the nays.
Senate Bill 2360, 2:30 p.m. before House Judiciary — Bans obscene material and obscene performance as defined by “the average person applying contemporary North Dakota standards” in locations including newsstands, businesses frequented by minors, and public libraries. Six sponsors. It passed 38-9 in the House, with Luick among the yays.
Hearings scheduled for Wednesday, March 15
House Bill 1473, 9 a.m. before Senate Human Services — About the use of restrooms and shower rooms exclusively for males or exclusively for females, including those under age 18. Eight sponsors. It passed 79-15 in the House, with Mitskog and Schreiber-Beck among the nays.
House Bill 1254, 9:45 a.m. before Senate Human Services — “If a minor’s perception of the minor’s sex is inconsistent with the minor’s sex, a health care provider may not in engage” in practices including castration, vasectomy, hysterectomy and mastectomy or the supplying of any drugs with the purpose of aligning the minor’s sex with the minor’s perception of their sex. Luick is among 12 sponsors. It passed 66-25 in the House, with Mitskog and Schreiber-Beck among the nays.
House Bill 1522, 10:30 a.m. before Senate Human Services — Relates to transgender students, including saying that school boards may not adopt policies that require or prohibit any individual from using a student’s preferred gender pronoun. Six sponsors. It passed 73-19 in the House, with Mitskog and Schreiber-Beck among the nays.
