Nine ND LGBTQ+ bills to be heard Mon-Weds in Bismarck

The relationship between parents and youth is among the topics under consideration in multiple LGBTQ+ bills that will be heard by the North Dakota Legislature. Nine of those bills are scheduled to receive committee hearings between Monday-Wednesday.

More than 20 bills affecting or related in some way to North Dakota’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or other residents were on the state legislature’s docket, it was claimed during last month’s “Coffee with Legislators” in Wahpeton.

The 68th North Dakota Legislative Assembly has until Thursday, May 4 to complete its work. Bills and resolutions that were not defeated prior to Crossover at the end of February must be reported out of state Senate and House committees by Tuesday, April 11.



