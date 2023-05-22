‘No Bad Days’ and Bethel quilts presented

Hunter Pinke, left, accepts both his own Bethel quilt and a $450 check made out to one of the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks' favorite charities, Holiday Magic From Markus. It's presented by Carter Hansen.
I’m still here, I have a choice and I’m loved. If somebody can remember those three things, Hunter Pinke said to an attentive audience, then they can never have “No Bad Days.”
People will absolutely have tough days, the audience at Bethel Lutheran Church was reminded Sunday, May 21. Pinke, now 25, has had plenty of tough days since the 2019 skiing accident that resulted in a severed spinal cord and gave him a 2% chance of ever walking again. That 2% chance is still a chance, and Pinke is eager to see how or if it factors into God’s ultimate plan.
“The heart of a man plans his way, but the Lord establishes his steps,” Pinke said,” quoting Proverbs 16:9.
“No Bad Days” included Pinke sharing the steps he’s taken from his hometown of Wishek, North Dakota. They’ve included going from playing basketball, a sport he stopped playing following the loss of a friend, to football for the University of North Dakota. As a Fighting Hawk, Pinke developed an instinct that ended up making a difference in the severity of his paralysis. Since Pinke began having no bad days, he not only graduated from UND in 2021 but returned to basketball, on the University of Arizona’s wheelchair team.
“I’m a North Dakota kid at heart,” Pinke said before church began. “Speaking, basketball, athletics — whatever it may be, it has allowed me to go to a lot of cool places. But coming home is always special.”
Pinke received two surprises Sunday. A $450 check, made out to one of UND football’s favorite charities, Holiday Magic From Markus, was presented by Carter Hansen of Bethel Lutheran’s executive committee. The money was gathered from “noisy offering” contributions. Pinke also received his own quilt from the Bethel Quilting Ministry.
“These women come to this church twice a month,” said Lisa Bassingthwaite, Bethel’s director of youth and family ministries. “Last year, they made more than 440 quilts. The quilts we’re presenting today are just a small part of what they do in this important ministry we have at Bethel.”
Fifteen quilts were lovingly received by members of the Twin Towns Area’s class of 2023 and their families. The honored youth are:
• Jackson Fliflet, Wahpeton High School
• Riley Thimjon, Wahpeton High School
• Wyatt Neiber, Wahpeton High School
• Abigail Bronson, Wahpeton High School
• Kallie Grefsrud, Fairmount High School, Fairmount, North Dakota
• Ashley Pauly, Wahpeton High School
• Zachary Gunnarson, Wahpeton High School
• Emma Bontjes, Wahpeton High School
• Caden Hockert, Wahpeton High School
• Anika Birkelo, Wahpeton High School
• Connor Rosenberg, Wahpeton High School
• Brett Goltz, Wahpeton High School
• Dominic Vierstraete, Wahpeton High School
• Andrew Withuski, Wahpeton High School
• Bryce Awender, Wahpeton High School
“You have been a blessing to this church and the ministries that we do,” Bassingthwaite said to the youth. “We have loved watching you grow in your faith, though Wednesday School, VBS, confirmation and blessing this church through your service and kindness.”
Those students, Bassingthwaite said, have been role models for their peers, younger individuals and adults.
“You have taught me and others about the joy that comes from being the church. God is working on you every one of you as you become the people you are meant to be. You have the stuff to be the love of Jesus. To every person you meet, you are kind, you are patient, you are loving, you are funny and you are loved. Where you go, God will never leave you,” Bassingthwaite said.
The Bethel Quilting Ministry continues because of working hands and praying hearts, the graduates were reminded.
“Remember, you have a church family who loves you and supports you,” Bassingthwaite said. “You will always have a home at Bethel. Remember, you are loved. Whenever you are scared, uncertain, stressed or just need to make a blanket fort, let this be a reminder of God’s love for you.”
“No Bad Days” is available in full at Bethel Lutheran Church’s YouTube page.