‘No Bad Days’ and Bethel quilts presented

Fifteen quilts created by the Bethel Quilting Ministry, Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton, were lovingly received Sunday, May 21 by members of the Twin Towns Area’s class of 2023 and their families.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

I’m still here, I have a choice and I’m loved. If somebody can remember those three things, Hunter Pinke said to an attentive audience, then they can never have “No Bad Days.”

People will absolutely have tough days, the audience at Bethel Lutheran Church was reminded Sunday, May 21. Pinke, now 25, has had plenty of tough days since the 2019 skiing accident that resulted in a severed spinal cord and gave him a 2% chance of ever walking again. That 2% chance is still a chance, and Pinke is eager to see how or if it factors into God’s ultimate plan.

Hunter Pinke, left, accepts both his own Bethel quilt and a $450 check made out to one of the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks' favorite charities, Holiday Magic From Markus. It's presented by Carter Hansen.
The Bethel Quilting Ministry continues because of working hands and praying hearts, the graduates were reminded.