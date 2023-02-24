No change for Wahpeton-Breckenridge’s flood risk

That’s according to Amanda Lee, a service hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota. NWS’ latest spring flood outlook for the Red River and Devils Lake basins, the third in a series of four, forecasts increased chances of minor flooding.
Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, meanwhile, remain the same as they were in late January and early February: facing risks of minor spring flooding. This forecast is based on conditions through Monday, Feb. 20.
“The risk for significant (moderate or higher) spring flooding has increased slightly with this outlook issuance but still generally remains below or near long-term historical averages across the Red River Basin (U.S. portion),” NWS stated Thursday, Feb. 23.
Below normal soil moisture and near normal stream flows are entering into freeze-up conditions. Normal to above normal snowfall and precipitation has been recorded across the basin this winter season.
“Cool and potentially active (patterns will) continue for the end of February and into March,” NWS stated. “Late winter snowfall, spring precipitation and snowmelt timing (with the) thaw cycle will be the most important factors when assessing the spring flood risk.”
Earlier this season, NWS reported that precipitation was below normal across the basin during September-November 2022. Conditions were driest across the lower Sheyenne basin and southern Red River Valley, which were 3-4 inches normal, compared to 1-2 inches below normal elsewhere in the region.
“Soil moisture heading into freeze-up was lower than normal, with moderate drought conditions persisting across southern central portions of the basin and abnormally dry conditions across the north,” NWS reported.
Base streamflow was considered near normal as of Thursday, while frost depth was near normal but variable.
“Overall, below normal temperatures are expected into the first half of March, with a lean towards normal precipitation,” NWS stated. “Climate outlooks indicate a slight lean to below normal temperatures this spring with no strong signal either was for above, below or near-normal precipitation.”