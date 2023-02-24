No change for Wahpeton-Breckenridge’s flood risk

Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minn., remain the same as they were in late January and early February: facing risks of minor spring flooding. This forecast is based on conditions through Monday, Feb. 20.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Mother Nature has had an active February.

That’s according to Amanda Lee, a service hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota. NWS’ latest spring flood outlook for the Red River and Devils Lake basins, the third in a series of four, forecasts increased chances of minor flooding.



