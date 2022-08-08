No cultural barrier: Tal the orangutan loves Irish music

Tal the orangutan not only enjoyed his fifth visit from the New York Kammermusiker (NYK), he also played Sunday, Aug. 7 with the chamber ensemble. Tal is seen with Chahinkapa Zoo Lead Zookeeper Addy Paul.
Irish music put a smile of the face of someone born in southeast Asia who’s made his home in the Twin Towns Area.
Tal the orangutan not only enjoyed his fifth visit from the New York Kammermusiker (NYK), he also played Sunday, Aug. 7 with the chamber ensemble. Known for playing double reed music from across the centuries, NYK visited Wahpeton as part of a celebration of 15 years of the Winds of Change concerts.
Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman thanked many people, including the current members of NYK. Director Ilonna Pederson, North Dakota and New York, was joined by Joelle Amar, Montreal, Canada; Margaret “Peggy” Dudley, Frankfurt, Germany; Dr. Richard Kravchek, Nevada; Joseph Shalita, Mexico City, Mexico; and William Weilgus, Washington, D.C.
Diekman promoted the Winds of Change concert on Saturday, Aug. 6 by appearing in the Aber Days parade. Before a sizable crowd Sunday, she thanked the full Chahinkapa Zoo staff, including Lead Zookeeper Addy Paul.
“Addy has been here since 2010, which is also as long as Tal has been here,” Diekman said.
Paul assisted Tal as he once again played a few notes on the recorder as part of the concert. When he finished contributing, Tal enjoyed diverse pieces including selections from “Water Music” by Handel, a sailor’s shanty and the traditional Irish song, “The Wearing of the Green.” Appreciative of the music, Tal clapped after each song.
Music lovers are reminded that the Community Band of Wahpeton-Breckenridge and Surrounding Communities are scheduled to be the next Music in the Park headliners. The band’s annual “Music Out of the Park” concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the Wahpeton High School Auditorium. Highlights are expected to include Kathy Frost’s English horn solo performance of “Moon River.”
