Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Irish music put a smile of the face of someone born in southeast Asia who’s made his home in the Twin Towns Area.

Tal the orangutan not only enjoyed his fifth visit from the New York Kammermusiker (NYK), he also played Sunday, Aug. 7 with the chamber ensemble. Known for playing double reed music from across the centuries, NYK visited Wahpeton as part of a celebration of 15 years of the Winds of Change concerts.

No cultural barrier: Tal the orangutan loves Irish music

Following the zoo event, NYK performed at 3:30 p.m. Sunday outside Siena Court, Benedictine Living Community in Wahpeton. Residents and guests enjoyed classical pieces including one commemorating the marriage of Zeus.
No cultural barrier: Tal the orangutan loves Irish music

Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman thanked many people, including the current members of NYK. Director Ilonna Pederson, North Dakota and New York, was joined by Joelle Amar, Montreal, Canada; Margaret “Peggy” Dudley, Frankfurt, Germany; Dr. Richard Kravchek, Nevada; Joseph Shalita, Mexico City, Mexico; and William Weilgus, Washington, D.C. The band is seen with Tal and Addy Paul.


Tags

Load comments