Bjorn Kubela and Treyton Mauch, both incoming sophomores at Wahpeton High School, were among the Twin Towns Area residents trying to beat the 100 degree heat Monday, June 20 at Chahinkapa Pool in Wahpeton.
Whether one was diving in like Kubela, Mauch, Brennen Larson and friends, or enjoying a pleasant wade with siblings and parents, the pool was a popular place to be. Manager Michelle Mostoller and Assistant Manager Jacob DeVries are both proud of how much people enjoy the local attraction and a little anxious about how the summer season will continue.
“We’re always looking for more lifeguards,” Mostoller said.
As pool visitors splashed and swam in the blue water, weather forecasts continued to show the bright reds that come with high temperatures. Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota, were in a region under an excessive heat warning until 1 a.m. Tuesday, June 21.
“Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105 (persist),” stated the National Weather Service’s office in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.”
Richland and Wilkin counties were also in a region forecast to experience numerous severe storm threat events prior to dawn on Tuesday. NWS reported the possibilities of tornadoes, up to 2 inches of hail, 80 mile-per-hour winds and localized flash floods.
“There will be two rounds of scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms this afternoon-evening and overnight,” NWS stated. “The main area of concern (will be) southeast North Dakota into northwest Minnesota.”
As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, the storm threat was forecast to leave North Dakota by 12 a.m. Tuesday, and Minnesota by 2 a.m. Tuesday. Downed trees and power lines, property damage and power outages were considered likely impacts.
“Have multiple ways to receive warnings. Be weather aware and ready to act,” NWS advised.
While his community waits for more pleasant weather, 12-year-old Larson got his leaps in Monday.
