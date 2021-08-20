No current mask mandate for NDSCS, may change with data

Amid rising numbers of new and active COVID-19 cases, North Dakota State College of Science reminded faculty, staff and employees of its coronavirus response plan.
The college, which has campuses in Wahpeton and Fargo, said Wednesday, Aug. 18 that it will have weekly assessments based on various data points. Dr. John Richman, NDSCS’ president, gave the update during a meeting to launch the 2021-2022 school year.
“Face coverings (are) strongly encouraged. (They) may be required in specific locations,” stated the update for the week of Monday, Aug. 16.
Updates will also include guidance on occupancy and visitors as well as case updates. As of Wednesday, NDSCS had no confirmed positive COVID-19 cases among faculty, staff and employees.
NDSCS students, whether on a campus or online, will begin fall semester classes Monday, Aug. 23. Richman’s meeting came as the college prepared for opening weekend events in Wahpeton.
“Those of us that were here during the (2020-2021) year, you probably have worked through one of the most challenging years this institution has had in its long history,” Richman said.
It was thanks to faculty, staff and employees’ innovation, creativity, commitment, passion and determination that NDSCS could move its mission forward, Richman said. The outgoing president, set to retire in December, contrasted how NDSCS was able to continue in-person learning when other institutions could not.
Work and progress culminated with last spring’s graduation ceremonies.
“Your efforts got those students to graduation,” Richman said.
NDSCS is a community with responsible members, from employees to students, Richman said. While the COVID-19 pandemic continues, so does response and flexibility.
“Every Friday, your NDSCS COVID-19 response team will meet. We will look at the data the health department provides us. Each Monday, we will put out a message as to the protocols that are necessary to be a responsible citizen in the NDSCS community. It’s going to be more frequently changed if the data tells us that,” Richman said.
During the 2020-2021 education year, NDSCS strived for consistent protocols for its Wahpeton and Fargo locations. That is no longer a priority.
“We’re trying to be responsive to the location and with the most recent information that we have on a weekly basis,” Richman said.
As of Wednesday, NDSCS does not have a mask mandate for either or both of its two campuses, although that may change.
“Like I said, we might have one protocol for Wahpeton and one protocol for Fargo,” Richman said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.