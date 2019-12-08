No fad diet, exercise class or quick fix

Twin Towns Area health leaders have a “Weigh 2 Change” and prevent type 2 diabetes.
It’s not a fad diet, exercise class or quick fix. Weigh 2 Change is a lifestyle program focused on long-term changes and lasting results.
“Trained lifestyle coaches lead the program to help you change certain aspects of your lifestyle, like eating healthier, reducing stress and getting more physical activity,” according to a flyer for the program.
Presented through a partnership of the Richland County Health Department and the NDSU Extension Office, Richland County, Weigh 2 Change has no participation fee.
“This year-long lifestyle program meets weekly on Wednesdays for 16 weeks, then has eight more monthly classes,” the flyer stated.
The first class will be held from 12-1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the Wahpeton Community Center, 304 Fifth St. S. in Wahpeton.
“(It) might sound like a long commitment, but learning new habits, gaining new skills and building confidence takes time,” the flyer continued.
Want to know if you have a risk of pre-diabetes? Take this seven question quiz:
• Are you a woman who has had a baby weighing more than 9 pounds at birth? Give yourself one point for yes and zero points for no.
• Do you have a sister or brother with diabetes? It’s one point for yes and zero points for no.
• Do you have a parent with diabetes? It’s one point for yes and zero points for no.
• Is your weight out of proportion with your height? This can be calculated by visiting www.doihaveprediabetes.org. Give your self five points for yes and zero points for no.
• Are you younger than 65 years of age and get little or no exercise in a typical day? It’s five points for yes and zero points for no.
• Are you between age 45-64? It’s five points for yes and zero points for no.
• Are you age 65 or older? Give yourself nine points for yes and zero points for no.
If your final score was between 3-8 points, your current risk for pre-diabetes is probably low. Health experts advise losing weight, being active most days and avoiding tobacco to keep reducing the risk.
“Eat low-fat meals with fruits, vegetables and whole-grain foods,” according to the Weigh 2 Change flyer. “If you have high cholesterol or high blood pressure, talk to your health care provider about your risk for type 2 diabetes.”
If your final score is nine or more points, you likely have a high risk of pre-diabetes and should make an appointment with a health care provider.
For more details about Weigh 2 Change, including registration information, contact Miranda Andel at 701-642-7735 or mandel@co.richland.nd.us. Ronda Gripentrog is available at 701-642-7793 or ronda.gripentrog@ndsu.ed.
