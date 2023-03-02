featured No injuries in Hankinson house fire Levi Jones • Daily News LeviJ Author email Mar 2, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hankinson and Lidgerwood fire departments responded to a call for a house fire in Hankinson between 2 and 3 p.m. Thursday, March 2.Flames and smoke were visible from the second floor of the house located at 167 1/2 St. SE.According to Hankinson Fire Chief Jason Vedder, first responders had the flames down in around an hour."We were able to get the visible flames extinguished in about an hour," Vedder said. "Then we were able to send guys inside and extinguish the rest of it."Vedder believes the fire started in a second floor bedroom, though at this time, a cause of the fire has not been identified. Ladders were set up to provide second floor access to first respondersThe fire burned through a portion of the roof and hotspots remained in the home for some time. "You get these old houses, there are so many different channels for it to go through so it travels," Vedder said about the fire..The first truck left the scene at around 5:40 p.m. The Richland County Sheriff's Office and Hankinson Ambulance were also on the scene. The family who owns the home was not present at the time, according to Vedder.This is an ongoing story and will be updated when more information becomes available. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Construction Industry Armed Forces Transportation LeviJ Author email Follow LeviJ Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily News 21 hrs ago Most Popular Former educator still giving life lessons Foxhome woman charged with animal mistreatment begins jury trial March 8 Finding Fobb: Wahpeton junior shines without a spotlight Pam Erlandson, Daily News Citizen of the Year, honored A true reflection of our community Richland, Wilkin counties may be blasted by another round of heavy snow Wanted man apprehended in Wahpeton 𝐖𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇: 'Final 5' announced for Winter Sports Female Athlete of the Year Young musicians and singers’ show goes on Lady Huskies hang on to defeat Central with clutch free throws, Bronson threes