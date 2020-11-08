No injuries were reported from an accident in Wahpeton Sunday afternoon. A motorist was driving southbound on Sixth Street South when her vehicle hit another vehicle parked outside of Red River Human Services and flipped.
Wahpeton Police officers, Wahpeton Fire Department and Breckenridge Ambulance Service, Inc. responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. Nov. 8.
The driver was examined by rescue personnel and was not injured. Airbags were deployed in her vehicle. The parked car was unoccupied at the time of the collision.
An officer on scene said it appeared the driver took her attention off the road momentarily and struck the parked car, and the strong winds may have played a part in flipping it onto its roof. The driver did not appear to be speeding, the officer said.
Wahpeton had steady winds up to 30 miles per hour Sunday, with gusts up to 40 miles per hour.
