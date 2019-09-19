The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving two vehicles at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 9 and County Road 16 outside of Breckenridge, Minnesota.
One of the vehicles, a Toyota sedan driven by Isaac Joerger, 18, of Mayville, North Dakota, landed in the east ditch of Highway 9. The other vehicle, a Ford pickup driven by Joel Haugen, 32, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, stayed on the roadway. Neither driver was injured, the sheriff’s office reported. A citation was issued to Haugen for failure to yield.
Breckenridge Police Department, Breckenridge Ambulance Service, Inc., Breckenridge Fire Department and Breckenridge-Wahpeton Towing also responded to the scene.
