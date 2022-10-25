The sinkhole which appeared on the corner of 11th St. N and Nebraska Ave. is likely to be filled next week according to Wilkin County Maintenance Superintendent Tim Christopher. The area expands into the road, however, traffic is able to maneuver safely around it.
Our freshly-sharpened Ticonderoga No. 2 pencil sits next to the sinkhole to demonstrate it's size. The hole measures approximately two feet and looks to a cavern that is much larger than the opening and several feet deep.
Breckenridge was wracked with reports of infrastructure issues one after the other on Monday, Oct. 24. An approximately 2-foot wide sinkhole was reported on 11th Street N. and Nebraska Avenue at 4:50 p.m. and a gas leak was reported in the 900 block of Prentiss Court just four minutes later at 4:54 p.m.
Neither incident led to any injuries, according to Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard.
The Breckenridge Police Department responded to the sinkhole initially with Breckenridge Public Utilities responding soon afterwards and putting barricades around the area. The second call then came in about a gas leak.
“We were stretched pretty thin,” Karlgaard said.
Along with the police department and public utilities, the Breckenridge Fire Department and Great Plains Natural Gas company responded to the gas leak. The second of its kind in one month, Telcom employees hit another active natural gas line while they were working.
Citizens living in the area were immediately evacuated by the police department until the gas company was able to shut off the gas line. Karlgaard said they responded very quickly in the gas line-shutoff.
Ambulance Service Inc. also responded for adequate safety measures but weren’t ultimately needed. Folks were allowed to re-enter their homes less than an hour later.
The situation could have been much worse, according to Karlgaard, if it weren’t for Great Plains Natural Gas’ expedient response.
“We were in the process of drafting up a Code Red to send out,” Karlgaard said. “The gas line was shut off before we even had time to finish the draft.”
The sinkhole on the city’s north side will take a bit more time to investigate and fix.
Breckenridge Director of Public Services Neil Crocker said the sinkhole opened up over a fairly large cavern.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen any cavern that big before,” he said.
Crocker further explained that these sinkholes happen from time to time, especially if a road hasn’t been worked on in recent years. He said to the best of his knowledge, that road hasn’t been worked on in at least two decades.
“We’ve been aware of the area for a few weeks now,” Crocker said. “None of the asphalt has fallen off before, it was just a low spot.”
While Crocker’s department responded to the scene with barricades, it will be up to Wilkin County to repair. Since 11th Street North is also County Road 9, the county’s highway department will be in charge of its repair.
Wilkin County Maintenance Superintendent Tim Christopher said he hopes the sinkhole will be filled by the end of next week.
“It’s hard to tell exactly how long it will take until we open it up and look in there,” Christopher explained. “We hope to open it up at the beginning of next week and then have it filled by the end of the week.”
Often, sinkholes need to be filled with gravel, asphalt or concrete and then paved over. However, since we’re closing in on winter, the highway department can fill the sinkhole but won’t be able to have it patched up until next year.
Barricades at the sinkhole will remain up until the area has been filled in for the public’s safety.
