Breckenridge was wracked with reports of infrastructure issues one after the other on Monday, Oct. 24. An approximately 2-foot wide sinkhole was reported on 11th Street N. and Nebraska Avenue at 4:50 p.m. and a gas leak was reported in the 900 block of Prentiss Court just four minutes later at 4:54 p.m.

Neither incident led to any injuries, according to Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard.



Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I have settled down in the Southern Red River Valley to produce meaningful content for th