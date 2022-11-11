The Breckenridge Veterans Day program was a masterful display of honor and respect for the folks who have served their our country. Hundreds gathered, filling the Breckenridge High School Gymnasium to the brim.

The program began with a musical prelude of “America, The Beautiful” by the high school band, followed by an introduction and welcome from Superintendent Kristie Sullivan.



Wilkin County Reporter

