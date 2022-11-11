Breckenridge Mayor Russ Wilson, a U.S. Army veteran, spoke to the crowd about how grateful he is for veterans and recited a Reagan quote about military members not having to wonder if they've made a difference - because they have.
Superintendent Kristie Sullivan embraces her uncle and guest speaker retired Command Sergeant Major Brad Olson. Sullivan spoke about her fond memories of Olson, including one where she said goodbye to him before he was deployed to Operation Desert Storm.
The Breckenridge Veterans Day program was a masterful display of honor and respect for the folks who have served their our country. Hundreds gathered, filling the Breckenridge High School Gymnasium to the brim.
The program began with a musical prelude of “America, The Beautiful” by the high school band, followed by an introduction and welcome from Superintendent Kristie Sullivan.
Following the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance, members of the Breckenridge Honor Guard carried in flags from each branch of the military, including the Army, Marines, Navy, Coast Guard and Air Force.
Shortly after the honor guard made their way to their front row seats, Sullivan began to introduce guest speaker retired Command Sergeant Major Bradley Olson, or as Sullivan knows him, Brad. Sullivan exuded the utmost pride and joy as she introduced her 30-year military veteran uncle to the enormous crowd.
As Olson pondered how best to honor veterans in his speech, he spoke of being a hero and Jacklyn Lucas, the marine who threw himself on top of two grenades to protect his comrades in the trenches with him.
“Nobody joins the military to be a hero,” Olson said. “It’s circumstances that make you a hero. It’s being in the right place at the right time, it’s reacting in the right way, but more than anything it’s about the person that’s right next to you. Those are the people who get you through the worst things in life and those are the people who are there afterwards.”
Following Olson’s speech, three seniors, Dallen Ernst, Grace Miranowski and Ivy Ovsak, presented their Vietnam projects to the entire crowd.They mostly spoke of the impact interviewing a veteran made on them and how grateful they are for veterans.
Prior to the closing remarks, the Red River Quilters Club presented three men with quilts of valor. Russel Graves, Del Wiertzema and Olson were draped in these quilts made by the loving quilters of the area.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.