No serious injuries, two vehicles totaled in Tuesday crash

The scene of a two-vehicle crash shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

 Photo submitted

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

No serious injuries were reported after a two-car crash Tuesday, May 24 outside Wahpeton. Both vehicles, however, were considered total losses.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of County Road 10 and Road 10 E at 12:30 p.m., Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl said. The vehicles each carried only their drivers, Ruhl confirmed.

“Both drivers had minor injuries and were treated at the scene. Both vehicles sustained extensive damages,” Ruhl said.

No serious injuries, two vehicles totaled in Tuesday crash

The crash's approximate location.

What happened was that one of the vehicles was traveling south and the other was traveling east. The southbound vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled in front of the eastbound vehicle.

“The eastbound vehicle was driving under the speed limit,” Ruhl said. “The driver saw what was about to happen and tried to avoid a collision. It was too late, however. After the crash, both vehicles ended up in the northwest ditch. The driver of the southbound vehicle received a traffic citation at the scene.”

Traffic was congested in the vicinity for approximately 30-45 minutes after the crash. Airbags were deployed in both vehicles. There were no distinct weather or road conditions that may have aided in the crash. The intersection of County Road 10 and 10 E has had previous crashes.

“Accidents do happen,” Ruhl said.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, the Dwight Fire Department, Dwight, North Dakota, and Ambulance Service Inc., Breckenridge, Minnesota, responded.



Tags

Load comments