Non-life threatening injuries, totaled cars from Sunday crash

Five individuals received what appears non-life threatening injuries when two vehicles were totaled Sunday, Feb. 16.
The accident occurred on Highway 13, one mile west of Mooreton, North Dakota. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office, which responded at the scene, said the initial call came at approximately 1 p.m.
Randy Engquist, 63, Crete, North Dakota, was driving a westbound pickup. He had one passenger, wife Cynthia Morin.
At the same time, Kristina Zink, 19, was driving a vehicle that was attempting to make a U-turn after being parked on an approach ramp on Highway 13. Zink had two passengers, Grant Anderson, 19, Andover, Minnesota, and Cody McClean, 19, Bordulac, 19.
The five individuals were taken to CHI St. Francis Health, Breckenridge, Minnesota. Engquist and Morin were transported by Ambulance Service Inc., Breckenridge. Zink, Anderson and McClean were transported by private citizens.
Fire departments from Mooreton and Dwight, North Dakota also responded at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
