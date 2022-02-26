A small group of friends and family joined Daily News Publisher Tara Klostreich and Managing Editor Carrie McDermott in honoring Norma Nosek at her Wahpeton home Friday, Feb. 25 as the Citizen of the Year.
Nosek was nominated for the award by long-time friend Carolyn Haase, who wrote in part, “Norma has been a dedicated and loyal citizen to the community of Wahpeton and the surrounding area. Norma has been recognized by many organizations over the years and given numerous awards by AAUW, the Bagg Bonanza Farm, and Rotary, to name a few.”
A retired teacher, Nosek dedicated her career to helping improve the lives of students. Her work led to the creation of Wahpeton School District’s first computer lab. She’s served on local school committees and represented the district on state committees to help develop curriculum guides, policies and regulations.
A strong believer and defender in women’s rights and women’s equality, Nosek has encouraged women voters to participate in democracy at the voting booth and by running for political office.
Nosek has also been a volunteer extraordinaire at Bagg Bonanza Farm, where she has donated countless hours including cooking meals for events held there throughout the years.
“I always tease her that she is the real deal because she is always doing wonderful things for people with kindness and generosity,” Haase said.
“On a personal note, if I can be half the person you are, I will feel like I have succeeded in my career,” Klostreich said as she gave the award to Nosek.
She sets an example of dependability and service above self, and it’s for these reasons that we celebrate Norma Nosek as our Citizen of the Year.
Read more about Nosek and our News Monitor Citizen of the Year Samantha Vosberg in our Profile magazine, out now.
