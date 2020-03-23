BISMARCK – Governor Doug Burgum has proclaimed March 22-28, 2020, as North Dakota Agriculture Week, and March 24, 2020, as North Dakota Agriculture Day.
The proclamation mirrors National Ag Week and National Ag Day.
“Agriculture plays an essential role in providing safe, abundant and affordable products,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “It’s no surprise that agriculture is recognized as a sector that is critical to national security. During this crisis, we know that farmers and ranchers are still hard at work producing food and feed for use here and around the world.”
This year marks the 47th anniversary of National Ag Day. It is a good reminder of the impact agriculture has in North Dakota.
• Agriculture generates nearly $8 billion in cash receipts in North Dakota.
• Over 39 million acres of land in North Dakota are owned, operated or managed by farmers and ranchers.
• North Dakota is home to 26,100 farms with an average size of 1,506 acres.
• Production agriculture and agriculture-related industries support almost 25 percent of the workforce in North Dakota.
• North Dakota is No. 1 in the production of 10 different commodities and produces over 50 different commodities.
The National Ag Day program encourages every American to:
• Understand how food and fiber products are produced.
• Appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products.
• Value the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy.
• Acknowledge and consider career opportunities in the agriculture, food and fiber industry.
