Area North Dakota students were among the 4,206 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the spring 2020 dean’s list.

A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the spring list.

Walcott, North Dakota

John M. Haverland, Precision Agriculture

Sydney J. Haverland, Business Administration

Tristan A. Houle, Pharmacy

Hunter G. Lentz, Physical Education

Tamara L. Mahlstedt, Veterinary Technology

Jessica G. Syring, Animal Science

Editor’s note: The Walcott, North Dakota, students were inadvertently left off the list previously printed.

